On January 3, the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" paid a moving homage to the beloved soap actress Susan Brown, who passed away on August 31, 2018. For her acting work on General Hospital, Brown earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" in 1979. On the January 3rd episode, Brown was remembered by such characters as Dr. Monica Quartermaine (played by Leslie Charleson), who was a dear friend to her character, as well as her on-screen stepson Scott Baldwin (portrayed by Kin Shriner), and Lucy Coe (played by Lynn Herring). All three actors shared wonderful memories of Brown's character, Gail, as archived scenes played in the background. Both Charleson and Shriner began working on General Hospital in 1977, the same year as Brown, while Herring joined the cast in 1986. In a recent social media post on Twitter, Kin Shriner revealed that Brown was "one of his best friends," both on and off camera. At the end of that episode, a photo appeared of the iconic actress, with the following caption that read: "In Loving Memory of Susan Brown, 1932-2018). Aside from General Hospital, Brown also appeared on such daytime dramas as The Young and The Restless, Santa Barbara and Port Charles. Brown died this past summer at the age of 86, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She first joined the cast of the show in 1977, where she played Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin regularly until 1985, and then she made recurring appearances from 1989 to 1989, and then again, from 1992 to 2004.