Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" honored acclaimed actress Nancy Lee Grahn for her 25th anniversary on the show with her own special episode. This tribute episode was extremely well-written, well-acted, and overall, well done. It was moving and beautiful. Kudos to the writers and all of the actors for honoring daytime queen Nancy Lee Grahn in the best way possible. Grahn proves that she is like fine wine where she only gets better with age and experience. One ought to look forward to the next 25 years for Nancy Lee Grahn on the show (should the show still be on the air). To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Grahn has played the role of Alexis Davis in the soap opera General Hospital since 1996. In this compelling episode, they were able to delve into Alexis' past, where Steve Richard Harris played Mikkos Cassadine, Melanie Minichino portrayed Kristin Bergman, and Gable Swanlund played the younger version of Alexis. It is evident that her character is as relevant as ever. She deserved every Emmy nomination that she has earned (and won) in her respected career in the entertainment industry, and then some.