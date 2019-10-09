"General Hospital" has paid tribute to late makeup artist Donna Messina by naming Sonny and Carly's newborn baby "Donna."
As Digital Journal reported, Messina, passed away on December 6, 2018, at the age of 59, and she was well-loved by all the cast members as she was an integral part of the hit ABC soap opera for 36 years.
Maurice Benard and Donna Messina
Maurice Benard
Messina served as the head of the Makeup and Hair Department of General Hospital. Earlier in the year, the hit ABC daytime drama had dedicated the January 4th episode in her memory. A GoFund Me page was also set up to help the education fund of her three sons: Nick, Antonio, and Vito.
In the show, Carly Corinthos (played by Laura Wright) underwent a Caesarean section to bring her new miracle into the world, which was a baby girl that she and her onscreen husband, Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard), decided to name "Donna."
In an emotional scene with his father, Mike Corbin (Max Gail), Benard shared that he chose that name after "Donna Messina," a friend from the "old neighborhood." "That's why we chose it," Benard said. "We want to honor her," Benard added, thus tipping his hat to his late but great makeup artist, whom he cherished dearly. It is evident that anytime Benard and Gail have scenes together, they deliver tour de force acting performances that leave viewers in total awe. Well executed.
