Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Entertainment Pelham - On May 31, "General Hospital" actors Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) performed at Rockwells in Pelham as part of "Stone Cold and The Jackal." Bradford Anderson Anderson kicked off the show with several neat musical numbers. "We're not in Port Charles people," he said. "You can leave your troubles at the door." "How are you doing Rockwells?" he asked, and the packed venue erupted with a tremendous response. "Welcome to another Rockwells edition of the Stone Cold and The Jackal," he said. "We love coming to Rockwells. They keep me well-hydrated here," he added, referring to the booze. Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli on "General Hospital" ABC, Craig Sjodin "Thank you so much for being here. We truly appreciate it. Cheers to me and Steve," he said. He shared that he has played the role of Spinelli for 13 years and it has been "pretty incredible." He acknowledged that he enjoys playing Spinelli since it is "fun being the quirky guy on a daytime show." Steve Burton When Steve Burton took the Rockwells stage, he revealed that he gets called "Jason," his daytime character, every day of his life. This August will be two years since he is back on General Hospital, and he joked that his character returned "brain damaged" after he came back from the Russian clinic. Burton opened up that the "Internet is amazing" and shared that people can watch the General Hospital episodes on Hulu. He joked that the people at Rockwells came to see a live version of Dumb and Dumber, implying him and Anderson. Without giving too much away, he expressed his feelings about "Dawn of Day" on the show, as well as the antagonist character, Shiloh, as well as the Port Charles Police Department and working for Sonny Corinthos (played by Emmy winner Maurice Benard). Burton subsequently noted that the pre-Russian clinic version of his character Jason was "tough," which the post-Russian clinic version of Jason is more "nervous" and "afraid" than ever before. One of the funniest moments of the night was when Burton reenacted a fictional scene with the character Dante and at that moment, the lights dimmed on stage. "I'm a big star. Can I get some lights, Max?" he told the venue. It was a witty skit, and another highlight moment was when Burton warned all "the women that are ovulating" to not go near "Sonny Corinthos," since he keeps having all these kids on the show. In his personal life, Burton is married to Sheree and they have three kids, a 13-year-old son Jack and two daughters. Anderson has a wife (Kiera) and two daughters (Juna Meredith and Finola Leo Anderson). Steve Burton ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Fans and viewers were also able to ask questions in the brief question and answer portion, and they concluded their set by reading some of their favorite mean tweets, which was hilarious. When asked by this journalist what they envisioned the high school versions of themselves doing at this stage of their lives, Burton responded, "In high school, I knew I didn't want to go to college, so I am an actor." "In high school, I imagined myself living in this area, and here I am," Anderson exclaimed. Regarding their band Port Chuck, Burton said, "We've had an amazing run. It was fun. We loved it but it's dead. Bradford and I are on the road for the next 10 years. We will sing, we will do a lot of different things and we will talk to you too." "I loved it. They were outstanding tonight. So funny and hysterical," said Morgan Gina Johnny, dedicated fan. The Verdict Overall, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson's "Stone Cold and The Jackal" show at Rockwells combined music, comedy and live entertainment. What makes it great is that each time it is different, and the audience can always expect new material and new musical numbers. Their show garnered an A rating. Once again, For more information on their touring schedule, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with five-time Emmy-nominated actor Stephen Robins of Rockwells made the opening remarks and noted that the crowd was here tonight to see "Steve." "Here I am," Robins joked and introduced the acclaimed General Hospital actors.Anderson kicked off the show with several neat musical numbers. "We're not in Port Charles people," he said. "You can leave your troubles at the door." "How are you doing Rockwells?" he asked, and the packed venue erupted with a tremendous response."Welcome to another Rockwells edition of the Stone Cold and The Jackal," he said. "We love coming to Rockwells. They keep me well-hydrated here," he added, referring to the booze."Thank you so much for being here. We truly appreciate it. Cheers to me and Steve," he said. He shared that he has played the role of Spinelli for 13 years and it has been "pretty incredible." He acknowledged that he enjoys playing Spinelli since it is "fun being the quirky guy on a daytime show."When Steve Burton took the Rockwells stage, he revealed that he gets called "Jason," his daytime character, every day of his life. This August will be two years since he is back on General Hospital, and he joked that his character returned "brain damaged" after he came back from the Russian clinic.Burton opened up that the "Internet is amazing" and shared that people can watch the General Hospital episodes on Hulu. He joked that the people at Rockwells came to see a live version of Dumb and Dumber, implying him and Anderson.Without giving too much away, he expressed his feelings about "Dawn of Day" on the show, as well as the antagonist character, Shiloh, as well as the Port Charles Police Department and working for Sonny Corinthos (played by Emmy winner Maurice Benard).Burton subsequently noted that the pre-Russian clinic version of his character Jason was "tough," which the post-Russian clinic version of Jason is more "nervous" and "afraid" than ever before.One of the funniest moments of the night was when Burton reenacted a fictional scene with the character Dante and at that moment, the lights dimmed on stage. "I'm a big star. Can I get some lights, Max?" he told the venue. It was a witty skit, and another highlight moment was when Burton warned all "the women that are ovulating" to not go near "Sonny Corinthos," since he keeps having all these kids on the show.In his personal life, Burton is married to Sheree and they have three kids, a 13-year-old son Jack and two daughters. Anderson has a wife (Kiera) and two daughters (Juna Meredith and Finola Leo Anderson).Fans and viewers were also able to ask questions in the brief question and answer portion, and they concluded their set by reading some of their favorite mean tweets, which was hilarious.When asked by this journalist what they envisioned the high school versions of themselves doing at this stage of their lives, Burton responded, "In high school, I knew I didn't want to go to college, so I am an actor." "In high school, I imagined myself living in this area, and here I am," Anderson exclaimed.Regarding their band Port Chuck, Burton said, "We've had an amazing run. It was fun. We loved it but it's dead. Bradford and I are on the road for the next 10 years. We will sing, we will do a lot of different things and we will talk to you too.""I loved it. They were outstanding tonight. So funny and hysterical," said Morgan Gina Johnny, dedicated fan.Overall, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson's "Stone Cold and The Jackal" show at Rockwells combined music, comedy and live entertainment. What makes it great is that each time it is different, and the audience can always expect new material and new musical numbers. Their show garnered an A rating.Once again, Rockwells provided a warm, carefree environment for the audience to enjoy this performance, and their cuisine was top-notch.For more information on their touring schedule, check out their official Stone Cold and The Jackal website : Digital Journal chatted with five-time Emmy-nominated actor Bradford Anderson More about stone cold and the jackal, rockwells, pelham, Steve Burton, Bradford Anderson stone cold and the j... rockwells pelham Steve Burton Bradford Anderson General hospital