On October 20, "General Hospital" actors William deVry, Donnell Turner, Kathleen Gati, James Patrick Stuart and Wes Ramsey, were a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" event that took place in Tarrytown, New York.
Kathleen Gati opened up about her background as a New York theater actress and how that has impacted her as a daytime actress. "Theater is a whole different ballgame. I spent 10 years in New York studying and working, mostly in theater. In theater, you have a month, or at least three weeks to learn the role and the movements," she said.
"In the soap opera world, you are presented the script, you learn it fast, and you shoot it and go home. I've been doing General Hospital for seven years and I'm getting better, I think. Theater and the daytime world are two different animals. Each time I get a script, I break it down, and I use the whole method that I learned, and it's a slow process. There is so much work that I do," she said.
Gati also underscored her appreciation for the fans, since they are able to give the actors feedback. "We study, we memorize, we work together, but when we are here, it touches our hearts since fans come from all over. We get to meet you, we get the feedback and it makes us feel so good," she said.
Wes Ramsey (Peter August on General Hospital) had nothing but the greatest remarks about dating Emmy winner Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, in real life. He described her as a "strong woman" who "brings it" every day on set. He also shared that he doesn't take it for granted to be on the show, and expressed his gratitude to all of the fans.
Ramsey also stars in the thriller Perception, which was written by Ilana Rein and Brian Smith. In addition, he will be releasing his new poetry book, Into the Black, on Halloween, which will be available on his official homepage.
James Patrick Stuart opened up about his latest studio album, The Apple Tree, which he dedicated to his father, who was a part of a rock and roll duo in the '60s. It is available on Apple Music.
Donnell Turner noted that it is a "cool niche" for him to play "the voice of reason" both on General Hospital and in the short film, Love Interrupted, where he plays the bartender, which earned him a "Best Supporting Actor" award at the LA Live Film Festival. "For a while, I would play the cheating boyfriend or the hunk next door. It is nice to be playing something different. Curtis Ashford, in general, is something different. I am glad to be the voice of reason in Port Charles," he said.
Lately, William deVry has enjoyed playing the "good and rational guy" on the show. He praised his luminous acting partner, Tamara Braun, for being a "dream" to work with.
William deVry shared that he would love to someday do a World War II picture. "They are a lot of fun. That would be unbelievable," he admitted. He also noted that "humor and vulnerability" are two great qualities to have, especially since they set male actors apart from others in the entertainment business.
For deVry, working with Maura West is "amazing." "She keeps you on your toes for sure. We work really well together, and we love each other," he said.
Particularly impressive about this "General Hospital Fantasy" event is that it raised money for Contractors for Kids, which provides assistance to children and families in local communities that have been impacted by illness, injury or death.
To learn more about the upcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website.