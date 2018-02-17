Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - On February 16, veteran comedian Gary Valentine ("Kevin Can Wait" and "The King of Queens") headlined The Paramount in Huntington as part of "My Funny Valentine." Dombrowski did a great job hosting, and kicking the "Paramount Comedy Series" off with his clever set. Lynch was witty and sassy with her jokes about her former boyfriends, their snoring, her love for dating shorter men, and children. Duran gave the audience a good laugh with his jokes that poked fun at overweight people. Thomas stole the show with his jokes about the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and adapting to New York culture (coming from Ireland). From the Kevin Can Wait show, he revealed that the sole cast member that was present in the audience tonight was Taylor Spreitler (whom he affectionately dubbed as "Tay Tay"), where her presence was well-received. Valentine's set spanned nearly 40 minutes. He is worth seeing live whenever he comes to town, and the same holds true for all the four comedians that opened for him. The Verdict Overall, "My Funny Valentine" was an intimate post-Valentine's day comedy show at The Paramount, with an all-star cast of stand-up comedians. It was a highly eclectic and entertaining event that featured well over two hours of comedy. There was something in it for everybody. The comedy show at The Paramount garnered an A rating. Read More: Gary Valentine's interview with Valentine was joined by such fellow comics as Kevin Dombrowski Carmen Lynch , Mick Thomas and Cisco Duran . They were all incredible in their own right, and they warmed up the stage for Valentine.Dombrowski did a great job hosting, and kicking the "Paramount Comedy Series" off with his clever set. Lynch was witty and sassy with her jokes about her former boyfriends, their snoring, her love for dating shorter men, and children. Duran gave the audience a good laugh with his jokes that poked fun at overweight people. Thomas stole the show with his jokes about the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), and adapting to New York culture (coming from Ireland). Valentine was the final comic to take The Paramount stage. He shared that he was here last month with Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot (he introduced the Billy Joel tribute band and even sang "Sweet Caroline" with them). He noted that he has been doing stand-up for over three decades. He made fun of his Filipino wife, and even opened up about fracturing his pinky toe. He also stated that when his wife is on the phone with her mother, they would speak in English, however, the moment that Valentine arrives home they switch to their native language, so that he doesn't understand what they are saying about him.From the Kevin Can Wait show, he revealed that the sole cast member that was present in the audience tonight was Taylor Spreitler (whom he affectionately dubbed as "Tay Tay"), where her presence was well-received. Valentine's set spanned nearly 40 minutes. He is worth seeing live whenever he comes to town, and the same holds true for all the four comedians that opened for him.Overall, "My Funny Valentine" was an intimate post-Valentine's day comedy show at The Paramount, with an all-star cast of stand-up comedians. It was a highly eclectic and entertaining event that featured well over two hours of comedy. There was something in it for everybody. The comedy show at The Paramount garnered an A rating.: Gary Valentine's interview with Digital Journal More about Gary Valentine, the paramount, Comedy Gary Valentine the paramount Comedy