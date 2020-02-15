Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Huntington - On February 15, comedian Gary Gulman performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. This show was a part of "The Paramount Comedy Series Presents." He also shared that he worked as a barista at Starbucks when he was 30 years old, and he would hate it when his customers order Frappuccinos from him (especially since they would take a long time to prepare). The highlight moment in his set was when he ranked his favorite forms of precipitation, all seven of them. These included snowflakes at No. 1, hail coming in second since it's exciting even though it has drawbacks. For Gulman, mist and fog are tied equally at No. 3, and sleet comes in fourth place since it's a blend of ran and snow. Tornado and rain come in fifth and sixth place for Gulman, with "men" coming in at No. 7. Initially, his final response puzzled The Paramount audience, but then he explained to everybody the significance of "It's Raining Men," the 1982 classic by The Weather Girls and then he analyzed the lyrics of the chorus. Other topics that he joked about included religion (especially Christmas and Easter), pop tarts, and Lite-Brite (which he defined as colorful pegs on an old-fashioned computer screen and an old-fashioned lightbulb); moreover, he opened up about growing up poor. To learn more about stand-up comedian Gary Gulman and his upcoming show dates, check out his Gulman brought his "Peace of Mind Tour" to The Paramount for a good turnout. He began his set nothing that he got a Chipotle giftcard from a fan, which ranged anywhere from $25 to 200, but it didn't have an exact amount. He also poked fun at such topics as birthday cards, tortillas, and he acknowledged the fact that audiences can be too sensitive, especially comedians who react to petty injustices.He also shared that he worked as a barista at Starbucks when he was 30 years old, and he would hate it when his customers order Frappuccinos from him (especially since they would take a long time to prepare).The highlight moment in his set was when he ranked his favorite forms of precipitation, all seven of them. These included snowflakes at No. 1, hail coming in second since it's exciting even though it has drawbacks. For Gulman, mist and fog are tied equally at No. 3, and sleet comes in fourth place since it's a blend of ran and snow. Tornado and rain come in fifth and sixth place for Gulman, with "men" coming in at No. 7. Initially, his final response puzzled The Paramount audience, but then he explained to everybody the significance of "It's Raining Men," the 1982 classic by The Weather Girls and then he analyzed the lyrics of the chorus.Other topics that he joked about included religion (especially Christmas and Easter), pop tarts, and Lite-Brite (which he defined as colorful pegs on an old-fashioned computer screen and an old-fashioned lightbulb); moreover, he opened up about growing up poor.To learn more about stand-up comedian Gary Gulman and his upcoming show dates, check out his official website and their Facebook page More about Gary Gulman, the paramount, Comedian, Long island Gary Gulman the paramount Comedian Long island