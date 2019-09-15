Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment Wantagh - On September 14, this journalist was afforded the privilege to review the "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience at Jones Beach Theater on New York, which was an amazing musical experience. Djawadi welcomed everybody to "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" and shared that they are so excited to be here tonight. "If you miss Game of Thrones as much as we do, we have the full show tonight, all seasons. For those that haven't seen it, it's the perfect crash course and it has all the spoilers. Have fun and enjoy," Djawardi said. The show included violinist Molly Rogers floating almost 10 meters in the air while playing the violin in a stirring fashion, and it was followed by scenes from "The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors." Equally impressive were "Dragon Eggs" and "Blackwater." The lead vocals were crisp and haunting, especially on the ethereal "The Rains of Castamere." One of this journalist's personal favorite scenes from the HBO series was the "Red Wedding," and this production did a great job bringing it to life at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Wantagh. "Dracarys" featured some neat pyrotechnics, while "Mhysa" was an atmospheric tune and "Three Eyes Raven" was vivacious. Djawadi acknowledged that while it was emotional to write the music to some of the ending scenes on the show, the musical pieces are quite uplifting for such a dark show. During "Needle," Djawadi played the hammered dulcimer, which left the audience in awe of his instrumental abilities, and "Reign" featured him on electric guitar. Two of the fan-favorite scenes included the "Battle of the Bastards" and the "Light of the Seven," where he played the organ. "Thank you so much," he said, noting that the first act came to an end. "There is so much more to come," he promised about act two. The second act began with the haunting "The Winds of Winter," and includes such noteworthy musical numbers as the enthralling and fiery "The Spoils of War," "Truth" with a cello solo from Cameron Stone, "The Army of the Dead" and the compelling "Winter is Here." Dwajadi stated that this marked their third live tour, and the ending song of their first tour was the second song in this tour, thus stating that they have come a long way and they have added a lot more material, and rightfully so. This marvelous production took the fans on a journey through all eight seasons of Game of Thrones through music. The Verdict Overall, the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" was a breathtakingly beautiful production at the Jones Beach Theater. It felt the audience that they were watching television and a concert with an orchestra at the same time. Ramin Djawadi and all of the musicians delivered a tremendous live performance, and it transported them to Westeros, the fictional setting where the HBO series took place. This production at Jones Beach garnered an A+ rating, Read More: Ramin Djawadi chatted with Ramin Djawadi Andres Jimenez Acclaimed German composer Ramin Djawadi appeared at this show, where he was backed by a local orchestra with an exceptional lead vocalist, as well as Molly Rogers on violin, Michael Sobie on keyboards, and Cameron Stone on cello, among many other gifted soloists.Djawadi welcomed everybody to "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" and shared that they are so excited to be here tonight. "If you miss Game of Thrones as much as we do, we have the full show tonight, all seasons. For those that haven't seen it, it's the perfect crash course and it has all the spoilers. Have fun and enjoy," Djawardi said.The show included violinist Molly Rogers floating almost 10 meters in the air while playing the violin in a stirring fashion, and it was followed by scenes from "The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors." Equally impressive were "Dragon Eggs" and "Blackwater." The lead vocals were crisp and haunting, especially on the ethereal "The Rains of Castamere."One of this journalist's personal favorite scenes from the HBO series was the "Red Wedding," and this production did a great job bringing it to life at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Wantagh. "Dracarys" featured some neat pyrotechnics, while "Mhysa" was an atmospheric tune and "Three Eyes Raven" was vivacious.Djawadi acknowledged that while it was emotional to write the music to some of the ending scenes on the show, the musical pieces are quite uplifting for such a dark show.During "Needle," Djawadi played the hammered dulcimer, which left the audience in awe of his instrumental abilities, and "Reign" featured him on electric guitar. Two of the fan-favorite scenes included the "Battle of the Bastards" and the "Light of the Seven," where he played the organ."Thank you so much," he said, noting that the first act came to an end. "There is so much more to come," he promised about act two.The second act began with the haunting "The Winds of Winter," and includes such noteworthy musical numbers as the enthralling and fiery "The Spoils of War," "Truth" with a cello solo from Cameron Stone, "The Army of the Dead" and the compelling "Winter is Here."Dwajadi stated that this marked their third live tour, and the ending song of their first tour was the second song in this tour, thus stating that they have come a long way and they have added a lot more material, and rightfully so. This marvelous production took the fans on a journey through all eight seasons of Game of Thrones through music.Overall, the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" was a breathtakingly beautiful production at the Jones Beach Theater. It felt the audience that they were watching television and a concert with an orchestra at the same time. Ramin Djawadi and all of the musicians delivered a tremendous live performance, and it transported them to Westeros, the fictional setting where the HBO series took place. This production at Jones Beach garnered an A+ rating,: Ramin Djawadi chatted with Digital Journal about the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" tour and his 2019 Emmy nomination. More about Game Of Thrones, Ramin Djawadi, Westeros, Jones Beach, HBO Game Of Thrones Ramin Djawadi Westeros Jones Beach HBO Series