Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "From Zero to I Love You," written and directed by Doug Spearman, is a compelling, unorthodox yet powerful love story, starring Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens. Digital Journal has the scoop. Jack is married to Karla (Keili Lefkovitz), and they have two children, as they appear to be the quitessential American family. Unbeknownst to Karla, he keeps his sexuality clandestine and he regular meets and forms relationships with people of the same sex. Jack instantly shares a bond and a connection with Peter, and the rest is history. Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian also stars in the role of Christopher Randolph, and Jai Rodriguez plays Andrew. Without giving too much away, this is a romance film that needs to be experienced firsthand. From Zero to I Love You is available on Amazon Prime Video by The Verdict Overall, From Zero to I Love You is a well-crafted and moving film. Protagonists Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens (and the entire cast and crew) will sustain the viewers' attention for its entire duration, and both actors layer their emotions well (physicaly and psychologically). The movie tackles such relevant and significant social topics as LGBTQ and racial issues, as well as family dynamics. Showrunner Doug Spearman has done a brilliant job writing its unflinching screenplay and from a direction standpoint, he should be commended for the movie's boldness and authenticity. Spearman is able to humanize both characters (and delves into their consciences), where they are not afraid to be vulnerable. The audience will be left drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. From Zero to I Love You garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. In From Zero to I Love You, Peter (played by Darryl Stephens) is a gay man that has a fear of intimacy, which leads him to continually fall for married men. He meets a closeted married man, Jack Dickinson (played by Scott Bailey), and this secretive relationship forces both men to confront what they really want in their romantic lives.Jack is married to Karla (Keili Lefkovitz), and they have two children, as they appear to be the quitessential American family. Unbeknownst to Karla, he keeps his sexuality clandestine and he regular meets and forms relationships with people of the same sex. Jack instantly shares a bond and a connection with Peter, and the rest is history.Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian also stars in the role of Christopher Randolph, and Jai Rodriguez plays Andrew.Without giving too much away, this is a romance film that needs to be experienced firsthand. From Zero to I Love You is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here Overall, From Zero to I Love You is a well-crafted and moving film. Protagonists Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens (and the entire cast and crew) will sustain the viewers' attention for its entire duration, and both actors layer their emotions well (physicaly and psychologically). The movie tackles such relevant and significant social topics as LGBTQ and racial issues, as well as family dynamics.Showrunner Doug Spearman has done a brilliant job writing its unflinching screenplay and from a direction standpoint, he should be commended for the movie's boldness and authenticity. Spearman is able to humanize both characters (and delves into their consciences), where they are not afraid to be vulnerable. The audience will be left drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. From Zero to I Love You garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. More about From Zero to I Love You, Film, Love, Romance, scott bailey From Zero to I Love ... Film Love Romance scott bailey Darryl Stephens