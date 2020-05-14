Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed filmmaker Frederick Keeve delivers in "The Accompanist," which will be officially released on June 2 via Dark Star Pictures. Digital Journal has the scoop. Jason is looking to redeem himself when he meets a handsome yet troubled dancer, Brandon at the local ballet studio where he performs on piano; however, when the dancer's boyfriend sees the attraction between the pianist and performer, he wages a war to win his lover back again. Without giving too much away, this is a gripping romantic drama that is certainly worth checking out. The film lives up to its tagline: "When there's nowhere left to hide, the music will find you." The Verdict Overall, The Accompanist is filled with suspense, drama, and raw emotions. This complex love triangle will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats for its entire duration. Frederick Keeve and Frederick Keeve , who also wrote, co-produced, and directed the film, stars as Jason Holden alongside Ricky Palomino as Brandon Wykowski, Aaron Cavette as Adam Thompson, and Juliet Doherty as Isabella Holden. The movie deals with a talented pianist (played by Frederick Keeve), who is tormented by his past that the audience sees through flashbacks.Jason is looking to redeem himself when he meets a handsome yet troubled dancer, Brandon at the local ballet studio where he performs on piano; however, when the dancer's boyfriend sees the attraction between the pianist and performer, he wages a war to win his lover back again.Without giving too much away, this is a gripping romantic drama that is certainly worth checking out. The film lives up to its tagline: "When there's nowhere left to hide, the music will find you."Overall, The Accompanist is filled with suspense, drama, and raw emotions. This complex love triangle will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats for its entire duration. Frederick Keeve and Ricky Palomino give impressive acting performances, while Keeve also does a solid job on the movie's direction; moreover, the film has a stirring musical score and it showcases the characters' inner conflicts in a subtle and controlled fashion. The Accompanist garners four out of five stars. More about Frederick Keeve, The Accompanist, Film, Feature, Director Frederick Keeve The Accompanist Film Feature Director ricky palomino