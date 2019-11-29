Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment On November 22, Emmy award-winning actor Freddie Smith opens up about "Days of Our Lives" getting renewed in a vlog on his YouTube channel. He also thanked the fans for their support. He acknowledged that the cast was a little on edge for a minute not knowing what would happen. As of November 22, Smith shared that they filmed episode No. 13,909, and he noted that the show will be filming its 14,000th episode soon. "That will be such a milestone," he said. Smith underscored that the fans want Days of Our Lives to keep moving forward. He expressed his gratitude for the "passion from the fans." "All of you out there, all of the tweets, emails, and attention goes a long way," he said. "It shows people how important Days of Our Lives is to the world. Days of Our Lives is historic and it is a part of our culture. We want to keep it going. It is something very special. Thank you to all of the fans that continue to watch and support," he said. "We are going to keep working and we are going to keep telling stories. Enjoy what is airing now and there is a lot of cool things coming too. I appreciate you so much," Smith said. For more information on Days of Our Lives or to stream the show online, check out the To learn more about Freddie & Alyssa's YouTube channel, Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Smith has played the role of Sonny Kiriakis on the popular NBC soap opera since 2011. The actor shared the news when he found out that one of the executive producers, Ken Corday, announced that Days of Our Lives has been renewed for its 56th season.He acknowledged that the cast was a little on edge for a minute not knowing what would happen. As of November 22, Smith shared that they filmed episode No. 13,909, and he noted that the show will be filming its 14,000th episode soon. "That will be such a milestone," he said.Smith underscored that the fans want Days of Our Lives to keep moving forward. He expressed his gratitude for the "passion from the fans." "All of you out there, all of the tweets, emails, and attention goes a long way," he said. "It shows people how important Days of Our Lives is to the world. Days of Our Lives is historic and it is a part of our culture. We want to keep it going. It is something very special. Thank you to all of the fans that continue to watch and support," he said."We are going to keep working and we are going to keep telling stories. Enjoy what is airing now and there is a lot of cool things coming too. I appreciate you so much," Smith said.For more information on Days of Our Lives or to stream the show online, check out the official NBC website To learn more about Freddie & Alyssa's YouTube channel, click here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Freddie Smith back in August of 2019. More about Freddie Smith, days of our lives, Nbc, Sonny Kiriakis Freddie Smith days of our lives Nbc Sonny Kiriakis