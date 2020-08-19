Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Footwear brings digital entertainment to life with DropLabs. On August 19, the triple black edition was officially released. Digital Journal has the scoop. This triple black edition is an an update to the original EP 01 sneaker. While it may consist of an all-black exterior, the real magic takes place on the inside of the footwear. DropLabs is the first sonic-sensory footwear that is designed to transform the way people experience digital entertainment. It has patented technology that is embedded in the midsole of the shoe, and it delivers audio, in stereo, from any connected device to your feet. It creates full-body bass audio which simulates the energy of a live event and it immerses the person in music, movies, gaming, and virtual reality (VR). Susan Paley is the CEO of DropLabs. She remarked that the software platform allows them to continue to refine the experience and provide distinct customization at the individual level. "We have developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations," she said, prior to adding that once the vibrations are delivered through the feet (and synchronized with what one hears in their ears), it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment, and rightfully so. Paley further added that this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level. Paley shared that the philosophy behind DropLabs is to connect people to the things that they care deeply about, as well as to amplify those experiences through the power of sound. This footwear is compatible with all Bluetooth headphones, as well as iPhone and Android phones. Its battery life lasts up to six hours, and they are water resistant. In addition, a bonus factor with DropLabs is that it is an official partner with 'When We All Vote,' a non-profit organization whose mission to register all eligible voters for the upcoming elections in the fall. The new DropLabs EP 01 are available for order on the View this post on Instagram A post shared by DropLabs (@droplabs) on Aug 19, 2020 at 9:38am PDT DropLabs EP 01 is audio-enabled footwear, as well as a must-have for fans of gaming, music and movies. The triple black edition was released on August 19 and it features enhanced audio controls, multi-color LEDs, among several other surprises.This triple black edition is an an update to the original EP 01 sneaker. While it may consist of an all-black exterior, the real magic takes place on the inside of the footwear.DropLabs is the first sonic-sensory footwear that is designed to transform the way people experience digital entertainment. It has patented technology that is embedded in the midsole of the shoe, and it delivers audio, in stereo, from any connected device to your feet. It creates full-body bass audio which simulates the energy of a live event and it immerses the person in music, movies, gaming, and virtual reality (VR).Susan Paley is the CEO of DropLabs. She remarked that the software platform allows them to continue to refine the experience and provide distinct customization at the individual level. "We have developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations," she said, prior to adding that once the vibrations are delivered through the feet (and synchronized with what one hears in their ears), it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment, and rightfully so.Paley further added that this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level. Paley shared that the philosophy behind DropLabs is to connect people to the things that they care deeply about, as well as to amplify those experiences through the power of sound.This footwear is compatible with all Bluetooth headphones, as well as iPhone and Android phones. Its battery life lasts up to six hours, and they are water resistant.In addition, a bonus factor with DropLabs is that it is an official partner with 'When We All Vote,' a non-profit organization whose mission to register all eligible voters for the upcoming elections in the fall.The new DropLabs EP 01 are available for order on the DropLabs website . They are the ideal gift for that music-loving, movie watching, gaming family members or friends. They are certainly worth checking out. More about DropLabs, Footwear, Digital, Entertainment DropLabs Footwear Digital Entertainment