On August 2, in the hit CBS daytime drama 'The Bold and The Beautiful," Flo Fulton (played by Katrina Bowden) has confessed the truth about baby "Phoebe," who in reality is baby Beth. Liam just confirmed what he had suspected, and he is left acting Flo the following question: "how?" especially since when Hope gave birth in the island of Catalina her baby was stillborn. She revealed that she had done a friend a favor, where she had to pose as the birth mother of a baby. Flo also shared that Dr. Reese Buckingham (played by Wayne Brady) was the one who was responsible for the initial baby swap in Catalina since he owed people money to pay off a gambling debt. Buckingham switched another baby that was born stillborn that night with baby Phoebe and handed the stillborn baby to Hope. Both Liam and Wyatt's reactions in these scenes are heartbreaking, and rightfully so. Liam also discovers that other characters on the show knew about this secret, aside from Flo and Dr. Buckingham, and these individuals include Zoe, Xander, Thomas, Shauna and the late Emma, who was killed tragically. Towards the end of the episode, Liam is reunited with Hope and he tells her what he discovered, where Hope is left with an expression of shock. Fans of Liam and Hope on The Bold and The Beautiful will be relieved since they have been waiting for the truth to come out about baby Beth for a long time. A few days ago, Liam Spencer had a revelation on The Bold and The Beautiful, and Flo has told Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she was never pregnant and that baby "Phoebe," is indeed baby "Beth," whose biological mother is Hope. Flo has finally come clean after months of keeping this a secret. Wyatt is in disbelief about what he is hearing. "Phoebe is Beth. Beth is alive," Flo admitted, tearfully.