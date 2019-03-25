Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Entertainment Are you looking for a quality horror film to watch in April? Look no further. "Flay," starring Elle LaMont will be released on April 2 on Video on demand (VOD). Moon struggles to save her rebellious teen brother, River Crane (played by Dalton Gray), as well as those around her from a creepy faceless spirit and the series of unexpected deaths that the spirit was responsible for. A. Michael Baldwin also stars as Billy Salcedo, while Violett Beane plays Bethany, and Johnny Walter portrays Tyler Forman. LaMont's scenes with Dalton Gray are quite impressive as she takes on the mother figure role in his life, which he makes foolish life choices with his absent-minded friends. Equally noteworthy were her scenes with A. Michael Baldwin. While the film may not be perfect, it is recommended for all fans of horror movies. There is a great deal of suspense, lust, rebellion, thriller, and gothic elements of horror to balance the film. The Verdict Overall, Flay is a solid yet intense horror film. Elle LaMont sustains the viewer's attention for its entire one and a half hour duration. The script is well-written and Eric Pham has done an exceptional job with its direction. Flay earns four out of five stars. To learn more about the film Flay, check out its official Matthew Daley wrote the screenplay and Flay was directed by Eric Pham, who also served as executive producer. The horror film takes place after the death of the main character's (Moon Crane played by Elle LaMont) drug-addicted mother.Moon struggles to save her rebellious teen brother, River Crane (played by Dalton Gray), as well as those around her from a creepy faceless spirit and the series of unexpected deaths that the spirit was responsible for.A. Michael Baldwin also stars as Billy Salcedo, while Violett Beane plays Bethany, and Johnny Walter portrays Tyler Forman.LaMont's scenes with Dalton Gray are quite impressive as she takes on the mother figure role in his life, which he makes foolish life choices with his absent-minded friends. Equally noteworthy were her scenes with A. Michael Baldwin.While the film may not be perfect, it is recommended for all fans of horror movies. There is a great deal of suspense, lust, rebellion, thriller, and gothic elements of horror to balance the film.Overall, Flay is a solid yet intense horror film. Elle LaMont sustains the viewer's attention for its entire one and a half hour duration. The script is well-written and Eric Pham has done an exceptional job with its direction. Flay earns four out of five stars.To learn more about the film Flay, check out its official Facebook page and website More about Flay, Film, Movie, Elle LaMont Flay Film Movie Elle LaMont