Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Finn proposes to Steffy as she learns baby's paternity on the B&B Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
It has been a pleasant week in "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS, especially for Finn and Steffy. Digital Journal has the recap.
The truth was revealed about Vinny (Joe Locicero) switching the paternity test results so that it may seem that Liam (Scott Clifton) is the father, in an effort to give his pal Thomas a chance with Hope. Vinny confessed to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that he was responsible for switching them and the father of the baby is indeed Finn.
Upon learning the news, Finn rushes to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to tell her, right right before she leaves for Paris. Once he gets a hold of Steffy, and prior to revealing the news that he just found out about the baby's true paternity, Finn gets down on one knee. He pops the question to Steffy to marry him, which leaves her speechless.
Initially, Steffy was hesitant and felt unworthy because she thought the baby wasn't his, but once he tells her that things have a way of working themselves out (and that she is indeed carrying his child), she immediately accepts his proposal. It was a beautiful fairytale moment for sure. Thus far, this outcome appears to have a positive effect on such characters' lives as Steffy, Finn, Ridge, Brooke, Thomas, Liam, and Hope.
Tune in to see what happens next on The Bold and The Beautiful, which is hailed as the most popular soap opera in the world.
To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
Actor Tanner Novlan of The Bold and The Beautiful
Actor Tanner Novlan of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
David Pfiel, Courtesy of Bell-Philip TV Prods., Inc
More about Finn, Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Lauralee Bell talks about new TV movies on Lifetime, and Y&R Special
COVID variants detected in California now 'variants of concern'
FBI warns of ransomware attacks on educational organizations
Iran, Russia denounce UK plan to boost nuclear arsenal
Russia recalls envoy after Biden says 'killer' Putin will 'pay the price'
Review: Actor Johnny Wactor spotlighted in 'Daytime After Dark' Special
Mars' 'missing' water is buried beneath surface: study
Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish HDP party
Op-Ed: Q retires, wants to do woodwork instead.
Chatting with Josh Kiszka: Lead singer of Greta Van Fleet Special