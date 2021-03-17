Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment It has been a pleasant week in "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS, especially for Finn and Steffy. Digital Journal has the recap. Upon learning the news, Finn rushes to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to tell her, right right before she leaves for Paris. Once he gets a hold of Steffy, and prior to revealing the news that he just found out about the baby's true paternity, Finn gets down on one knee. He pops the question to Steffy to marry him, which leaves her speechless. Initially, Steffy was hesitant and felt unworthy because she thought the baby wasn't his, but once he tells her that things have a way of working themselves out (and that she is indeed carrying his child), she immediately accepts his proposal. It was a beautiful fairytale moment for sure. Thus far, this outcome appears to have a positive effect on such characters' lives as Steffy, Finn, Ridge, Brooke, Thomas, Liam, and Hope. Tune in to see what happens next on The Bold and The Beautiful, which is hailed as the most popular soap opera in the world. To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful, or to stream the show online, check out the Actor Tanner Novlan of 'The Bold and The Beautiful' David Pfiel, Courtesy of Bell-Philip TV Prods., Inc The truth was revealed about Vinny (Joe Locicero) switching the paternity test results so that it may seem that Liam (Scott Clifton) is the father, in an effort to give his pal Thomas a chance with Hope. Vinny confessed to Finn ( Tanner Novlan ) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that he was responsible for switching them and the father of the baby is indeed Finn.Upon learning the news, Finn rushes to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to tell her, right right before she leaves for Paris. Once he gets a hold of Steffy, and prior to revealing the news that he just found out about the baby's true paternity, Finn gets down on one knee. He pops the question to Steffy to marry him, which leaves her speechless.Initially, Steffy was hesitant and felt unworthy because she thought the baby wasn't his, but once he tells her that things have a way of working themselves out (and that she is indeed carrying his child), she immediately accepts his proposal. It was a beautiful fairytale moment for sure. Thus far, this outcome appears to have a positive effect on such characters' lives as Steffy, Finn, Ridge, Brooke, Thomas, Liam, and Hope.Tune in to see what happens next on The Bold and The Beautiful, which is hailed as the most popular soap opera in the world.To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website More about Finn, Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS Finn Tanner Novlan The Bold and the Bea... CBS