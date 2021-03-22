Young actor and artist Finn Doulgas charms on his new music video for "Forever There," which was featured in "Riley's Unforgettable School Project."
The song was written and performed by 12-year-old entertainer Finn Douglas. He premiered it this past December in the hit documentary-style special Riley's Unforgettable School Project, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The show's co-creators, the late Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, were big fans of Douglas and they approached him to compose an original tune that his character could sing, and he more than delivered an emotional and resonant performance. The song's theme is universal, and the music video for "Forever There" was edited by Robb Padgett.
"Forever There" is available on Apple Music.
Finn Douglas' acting performance in Riley's Unforgettable School Project was hailed as Emmy-worthy by Digital Journal.
To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website.