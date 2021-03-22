Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Finn Douglas releases charming 'Forever There' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Young actor and artist Finn Doulgas charms on his new music video for "Forever There," which was featured in "Riley's Unforgettable School Project."
The song was written and performed by 12-year-old entertainer Finn Douglas. He premiered it this past December in the hit documentary-style special Riley's Unforgettable School Project, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The show's co-creators, the late Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, were big fans of Douglas and they approached him to compose an original tune that his character could sing, and he more than delivered an emotional and resonant performance. The song's theme is universal, and the music video for "Forever There" was edited by Robb Padgett.
"Forever There" is available on Apple Music.
Finn Douglas' acting performance in Riley's Unforgettable School Project was hailed as Emmy-worthy by Digital Journal.
To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website.
More about Finn Douglas, After Forever, forever there
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
What's happening today with N.B.'s mystery neurological disease
Essential Science: Advanced computing provides animal insights
Thousands evacuate as Sydney sees worst floods in decades
Eric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special
S. Africa sells its AstraZeneca vaccine doses to AU
Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Review: Finn Douglas releases charming 'Forever There' music video Special
Biden pushes back amid mounting crisis over border
First ever tweet turns 15 years old
Op-Ed: Cults queue up to replace QAnon – More fodder for fools