By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Young actor Finn Douglas is Emmy-worthy in the documentary-style special "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Riley's Unforgettable School Project was executive produced by co-creators Kevin Spirtas and the late Michael Slade. Emmy winner Allison Vanore served as producer and director. It was praised as "heartwarming" by Digital Journal. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
In Riley's Unforgettable School Project, Riley (played by Finn Douglas) is attending school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He creates a project in memory of Jason Addams, who he feels is the most "unforgettable" person in his life. Douglas' performance is honest, raw, and authentic. He really steals the show when he performs his original acoustic song "Forever There."
Finn Douglas in Riley s Unforgettable School Project
Finn Douglas in 'Riley's Unforgettable School Project'
Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever'
For all of these reasons and more, Finn Douglas should earn a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work in Riley's Unforgettable School Project, and the same holds true for other cast members and the special itself. It seemed like a labor of love for everybody involved.
To learn more about actor Finn Douglas, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.
