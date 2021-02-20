Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment "Feeling Through" is an amazing short movie by filmmaker Doug Roland that is food for thought and inspiration. It deserves Oscar recognition. Digital Journal has the scoop. Tereek (played by Steven Prescod) is a young man trying hard not to reveal his lack of a home. He is looking for a bed for the night, and he is texting friends in hopes of finding a dwelling place. He encounters Artie (Robert Tarango), a deaf-blind man that is waiting for his bus to go home. This encounter is anything but straightforward due to their differences in abilities, their different temperaments, and age differences. Tereek helps Artie navigate a ride home, and as a result, he learns to see the world through another person's perspective, which is quite enlightening since it broadening his horizons and frame of reference in the process. While Feeling Though may come across as a deceptively simple narrative that takes place over one evening between two characters, it is rich in depth and symbolism. It ought to be enjoyed for its honesty, authenticity, and its raw beauty. Without giving too much away, Feeling Through is a short film that needs to be experienced by all. The Verdict Overall, Feeling Through is a compelling short film that was brilliantly directed and written by Doug Roland. The acting performances are gripping and extraordinary. There is something in it for everybody. It truly underscores such values as empathy, compassion, kindness, and it really tugs at the heartstrings. Feeling Through is Oscar-worthy and it garners an A rating. Well done. To learn more about Feeling Through, check out its It was executive produced by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and in partnership with Helen Keller Services. It is edgy, tense, and daring, and well-crafted all around.Tereek (played by Steven Prescod) is a young man trying hard not to reveal his lack of a home. He is looking for a bed for the night, and he is texting friends in hopes of finding a dwelling place. He encounters Artie (Robert Tarango), a deaf-blind man that is waiting for his bus to go home.This encounter is anything but straightforward due to their differences in abilities, their different temperaments, and age differences. Tereek helps Artie navigate a ride home, and as a result, he learns to see the world through another person's perspective, which is quite enlightening since it broadening his horizons and frame of reference in the process.While Feeling Though may come across as a deceptively simple narrative that takes place over one evening between two characters, it is rich in depth and symbolism. It ought to be enjoyed for its honesty, authenticity, and its raw beauty.Without giving too much away, Feeling Through is a short film that needs to be experienced by all.Overall, Feeling Through is a compelling short film that was brilliantly directed and written by Doug Roland. The acting performances are gripping and extraordinary. There is something in it for everybody. It truly underscores such values as empathy, compassion, kindness, and it really tugs at the heartstrings. Feeling Through is Oscar-worthy and it garners an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Feeling Through, check out its official homepage , its Facebook page and follow the short film on Instagram More about Feeling Through, Short, Film, Oscar, Doug Roland Feeling Through Short Film Oscar Doug Roland Marlee Matlin