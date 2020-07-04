Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "FabUless" is an award-winning digital comedy series that was created by showrunner Victor Albaum. Digital Journal has the scoop. This pleasant comedic series deals with Victor, an aspiring actor in New York City, who is joined by his two female co-workers, Alejandra and Kate, as they all struggle to keep their dreams alive while working in the Big Apple as brand ambassadors. Without giving too much away, in each episode, our three characters promote different products and they come across and interesting group of guest star characters. Anybody who has ever lived in New York will certainly find FabUless engaging and relatable. There is something in it for everybody, and hopefully, there will be more episodes in additional seasons in the future. The virtual audience ought to grab some popcorn and enjoy the FabUless ride. The show was nominated for eight 2020 Indie Series Awards, including "Best Comedy Series," "Best Directing — Comedy" for Nathan Chang, "Best Writing — Comedy" for Victor Albaum, Jenny Zigrino, and Desiree Abeyta, "Best Original Score," as well as "Best Ensemble — Comedy" for the cast. In addition, it scored Indie Series Awards nods in the digital acting categories for Desiree Abeyta ("Best Supporting Actress — Comedy), Andrew Chappelle ("Best Guest Actor — Comedy"), and Elise Santora ("Best Guest Actress — Comedy). To stream the digital series online, To learn more about FabUless, check out its FabUless was written by Victor Albaum (who stars in the male lead role), Jenny Zigrino, and Desiree Abeyta; moreover, Nathan Chang served as the director. Although the episodes are short, they are clever and unique.This pleasant comedic series deals with Victor, an aspiring actor in New York City, who is joined by his two female co-workers, Alejandra and Kate, as they all struggle to keep their dreams alive while working in the Big Apple as brand ambassadors.Without giving too much away, in each episode, our three characters promote different products and they come across and interesting group of guest star characters. Anybody who has ever lived in New York will certainly find FabUless engaging and relatable. There is something in it for everybody, and hopefully, there will be more episodes in additional seasons in the future. The virtual audience ought to grab some popcorn and enjoy the FabUless ride.The show was nominated for eight 2020 Indie Series Awards, including "Best Comedy Series," "Best Directing — Comedy" for Nathan Chang, "Best Writing — Comedy" for Victor Albaum, Jenny Zigrino, and Desiree Abeyta, "Best Original Score," as well as "Best Ensemble — Comedy" for the cast.In addition, it scored Indie Series Awards nods in the digital acting categories for Desiree Abeyta ("Best Supporting Actress — Comedy), Andrew Chappelle ("Best Guest Actor — Comedy"), and Elise Santora ("Best Guest Actress — Comedy).To stream the digital series online, click here and on its YouTube channel To learn more about FabUless, check out its official Facebook page More about FabUless, Comedy, Series, Digital, Victor Albaum FabUless Comedy Series Digital Victor Albaum