Special By By Sarah Gopaul 2 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a sequel that surpasses the original; a failed opportunity; an unlikely cult favourite; a movie with a fresh premise; a high-def, high-intensity film collection; and another version of a true story. Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA It’s not often this happens, but this is one of those rare occasions in which the sequel surpasses the original picture. The first film’s focus was on the design of the Underworld and the trials within it. Now, the guardians themselves become the centre of the narratives and, more specifically, how they died more than a millennium ago. As the lead guardian remains with Su-hong to argue his case, the other two come to Earth where they’re supposed to reap an elderly man protected by a god. Instead, the latter find a boy in need and answers to questions they never thought possible. The narrative jumps between their parallel journeys as well as their respective flashbacks, which is the most compelling part of the story as their pasts are quite complicated. Special features include: character intros; production documentary; and trailers. (Well Go USA) Brewster McCloud (Blu-ray) Warner Archive Collection Director Robert Altman brought some wonderful films to the screen, but he’s also made some very strange movies. This is one of the latter. Probably one of his least commercial pictures, this is the story of a man who wants to fly like a bird… and a serial killer whose signature is bird droppings left on the corpse… and beautiful women who are inexplicably attracted to Brewster, who shows little interest in sex. There’s also a professor who intermittently cuts in to share some facts about birds that is somehow related to the scene. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t make a lot of sense and can be difficult to follow if you’re only looking for a casual watch. But as much as it’s a fantastical fairy tale, there’s also an underlying darkness that permeates the whole film. There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) Galveston (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) RLJ Entertainment These stories about violent men finding penance in children or young women they encounter on the job are experiencing a resurgence. The latest features Foster, whose gruff exterior has provided the opportunity to play grittier roles of late. Similarly, Fanning’s fragility, beauty and willingness to play imperfect characters has given her comparable challenges to play. Roy and Rocky have lived difficult lives even though she’s only half his age. Where she does what she must to survive, he feels he still has a moral code to hold in spite of his own sins — do what I say, not as I do. This attitude informs their relationship, as well as Roy’s obligation to making sure Rocky finds a better life. Special features include: making-of featurette. (RLJ Entertainment) Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness (Blu-ray & DVD) Shout Factory The other films in this series have long foreshadowed that Cthulhu would eventually live up to his moniker, “destroyer of worlds.” It’s in this chapter that Howard is forced to see his friend as the threat that everyone else sees. However, Spot isn’t his only problem. There are tears between dimensions popping up everywhere and someone is going to betray Howard’s trust. Luckily, the risk of extinction is a persuasive influence when it comes to unifying disagreeable parties. Unfortunately, even the most well-designed plan doesn’t always go as hoped and unhappy sacrifices are still required. The story culminates in a fantastic battle of magic and monsters with a welcome surprise during the mid-credit sequence. There are no special features. (Shout Factory) I Still See You (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment The setting of this story is fascinating in itself — a world filled with ghosts forced to repeat the same actions as if caught in a loop. Though their presence can be unnerving, people take solace in the fact that they cannot affect the physical world… but rules change over time. Both Roni and Kirk have observed different phenomenon that discredit this theory, but, of course, no one believes them. In the meantime, the supernatural element is to some extent supplanted for a murder mystery the teens must solve in order to save Roni’s life. The combination of the mystical surroundings and the thrilling whodunit makes for an entertaining picture that explores new territory. Special features include: commentary by director Scott Speer and actress Bella Thorne; deleted scenes with optional commentary by Speer; “Remnants: Manifesting I Still See You”; and “Break My Heart 1,000 Times: Novel to Screen.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Lizzie (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This theory that relates Lizzie’s motives to her homosexuality was proposed by mystery author Ed McBain in his 1984 novel, also titled Lizzie. In this film, her father is shown to be oppressive and perverse. Consequently, the women connect through their mutual dislike for him, but there’s also a level of joy that emerges from their clandestine bond. The timeline is a bit of a jumble as it goes between Lizzie’s trial and the events in the weeks/months leading up to the slaughter, but the mounting tension in the house and Lizzie’s increasing desperation is tangible. The overall tone of the film is very sullen, which means even the romantic element of the movie is still rather sombre. Stewart is comfortable in the part as she demonstrated she could play a brooding young woman entwined with a forbidden love in her introductory role. Sevigny is constantly on edge and often borderline frantic, which makes her choice to kill believable but her character difficult to empathize with. Special features include: “Understanding Lizzie.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Mame (Blu-ray) Warner Archive Collection This is a narrative that covers three distinct periods in Mame’s ward’s life. The first is the time immediately following his father’s death, at which point he is sent to live with his only living relative, his aunt. The next is years later when he’s ready to marry and then briefly in the near future after he’s had a son of his own. Mame is the epitome of a free spirit who hosts lavish parties, says absurd things and lets responsibility fall to others in her circle. Even when she lands on hard times, there’s a bailout in the wings. However, her nephew is provided a different view of her eccentricities by his would-be fiancée’s family whom Mame feels she must teach a hard lesson. Ball is wonderful in her final screen appearance, while There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) The Mangler (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a Stephen King adaptation that doesn’t always comes to mind, but was exceptionally well-executed by the cast and director Special features include: commentary by co-writer Stephen David Brooks; “Hell’s Bells,” an interview with actor Robert Englund; behind-the-scenes footage; TV spot; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Mission: Impossible 6 Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution Over the course of six movies since 1996, Hunt and his team, primarily consisting of Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn ( Special features include: “Mission: Remarkable — 40 Years of Creating the Impossible”; “Mission: Explosive Exploits”; “Mission: Spies Among Us”; “Mission: Catching the Train”; “Mission: International Spy Museum”; “Mission: Agent Dossiers”; “Excellence in Film”; “Generation: Cruise”; commentary by director John Woo; alternate title sequence; “Behind the Mission”; “Mission Incredible”; “Impossible Shots”; "I Disappear" music video by Metallica; “Excellence in Film”; “Generation: Cruise”; commentary by actor Tom Cruise and director J.J. Abrams; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; “Inside the IMF”; “Mission Action: Inside the Action Unit”; “Visualizing the Mission”; “Mission: Metamorphosis”; “Scoring the Mission”; “Moviefone Unscripted: Tom Cruise/J.J. Abrams”; “Launching the Mission”; “Mission Accepted — Suiting Up in Prague”; “Mission Accepted — Heating Up in Dubai”; “Mission Accepted — Vancouver Fisticuffs”; “Impossible Missions — The Russian Prison”; “Impossible Missions — Shooting in IMAX”; “Impossible Missions — Art Department”; “Impossible Missions — A Roll of Film”; “Impossible Missions — Life Masks”; “Impossible Missions — Stepping Into the Storm”; “Impossible Missions — The Sandstorm”; “Impossible Missions — Dubai Car Crash”; “Impossible Missions — Lens on the Burj”; “Impossible Missions — Props”; “Impossible Missions — Composer”; commentary by actor Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie; “Lighting the Fuse”; “Cruise Control”; “Heroes...”; “...And Rogues”; “Cruising Altitude”; “Mission: Immersible”; “Sand Theft Auto”; “The Missions Continue”; “Top Crews”; “Travel Agents”; “Opera-Tion Turandot”; “Practically Impossible”; “Stunts”; “Cut!”; “Variations on a Theme”; commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise; commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton; commentary by composer Lorne Balfe; deleted scenes montage with optional commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton; “Behind the Fallout”; “Foot Chase Musical Breakdown”; “The Ultimate Mission”; storyboards; isolated score track; photo gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) The Nun (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This evil spectre first frightened audiences in Special features include: deleted scenes; “A New Horror Icon”; “Gruesome Planet”; and “The Conjuring Chronology.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a curious sequel as the first half of the film is comprised of footage almost entirely from its predecessor. While locked in a mental hospital, Ricky is visited by yet another doctor there to record his story. Instead, he spends much of his time recounting Billy’s tale and the detailed circumstances that led him to be a serial killer. When the story finally circles back to Ricky, there doesn’t seem to be much left to tell so the narrative finally grounds itself in the present. His mission isn’t exactly arduous based on Mother Superior’s age and health, but it’s meant to settle a personal score with the wicked old woman and almost makes getting to the climax worth the tiresome repetition. Special features include: commentary with director Lee Harry, actors Eric Freeman and James Newman; commentary by co-writer/director Lee Harry, co-writer Joseph H Earle and actor James Newman; “Slay Bells Ring Again: The Story of Silent Night, Deadly Night 2”; “Garbage Days Are Here Again”; “Ricky Today”; “I Don’t Sleep”; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Smallfoot (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This is a slightly odd but amusing story of what a persecuted species might think of humans and the world, in general. Over many generations, the Yeti have created folklore to explain various phenomenon and, in some cases, to keep their community safe. Conspiracy theorists believe humans are real, but they’ve had no evidence until now. Most unexpectedly, this movie has a strong musical element with extensive choreography, but it works within the narrative. The confrontation in the final act is foreshadowed throughout via Percy’s character, but what follows is more of a surprise. The voice cast is well-suited for their roles and the film passes for animated entertainment, though it still doesn’t quite measure up to some of its counterparts. Special features include: “Yeti or Not, Here They Come! Imagining Smallfoot”; “Super Soozie” mini movie; Migo in “The Secret of the Yeti Stones”; Nial Horran “Finally Free” music video; Cyn “Moment of Truth” music video; “Wonderful Life: In 28 Languages, Sung Around the World” music video; “Yeti Set Go Sing-Along”; and theatrical promos. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is the fourth film in the franchise and it is probably the wildest. 