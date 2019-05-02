Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a thriller that uses its confines to the fullest; the third feature from a still impressive director; a documentary that follows a genius on a surprising journey; and a slow burn misrepresented as an action movie. A Woman of Affairs (DVD) Warner Archive Collection This is the favoured tale of a ruined woman whose lack of a moral compass has led her down a path of ill-repute – except that there’s much more to this story and Diana than almost anyone knows. The silent picture is incredibly dramatic with several tragic deaths, long-lasting grudges, found and lost love, and devastating secrets. However, it also stars some of the day’s best actors, skilled in the fine art of telling a story without words, though the intertitles help a lot by conveying dialogue and filling in some of the blanks. Moreover, the narrative is so engaging, it’s easy to get caught up in the movie in spite of having almost no sound. There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) Dragged Across Concrete (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) (Blu-ray & DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films Director S. Craig Zahler has certainly become a filmmaker to watch over the last few years. His debut, Special features include: “Elements of a Crime”; and “Moral Conflict: Creating Cinema that Challenges.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films) Escape Room (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This picture brings everything full circle, combining the new escape room phenomenon with the Saw-like need for survival that inspired it. Each room is an elaborate, timed trap designed to evoke a tragedy from one of the players’ pasts… though even that aspect of the game isn’t really consistent. The lethal elements of each room are well designed and incredibly elaborate, ranging from an over-sized oven to an upside-down pool hall to a psychedelic room of illusions. However, these same factors make the concluding revelation a little harder to swallow. Nonetheless, it’s suspenseful and the exceptional death traps are more than enough to keep audiences interested. Special features include: alternate opening and ending; deleted scenes; “Games, Set, Match”; “The Lone Survivors”; and “Would You Ever Part 1 & 2.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Finding Joy: Series 1 (DVD) Acorn This is a version of Bridget Jones’ Diary as a somewhat clumsy, slightly neurotic copy editor finds herself plucked out of anonymity to lead one of the network’s more popular segments. Each new attempt at meditation and serenity causes Joy to revisit some aspect of her failed relationship, whether happy or sad, as she tries to pinpoint what went wrong. In the meantime, her pregnant best friend encourages her to go through the motions, while her new roommate’s rotating bath buddies is a constant reminder of what single-life can hold. The narration provided by Joy’s terrier is an odd but enjoyable choice as he accurately evaluates his owner’s happiness, even though he can’t stop pooping on the furniture. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn) The Hole in the Ground (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment The title, in this instance, is very literal as Sarah finds a giant crater in the middle of a forest near her home. At first it seems very strange, but not as alarming as the wandering woman who keeps randomly accosting them. But she and her husband know more than they’re letting on and soon their secrets come back to haunt Sarah. The film’s setting and “the son who’s not really her son” indicates the type of supernatural threat they’re dealing with, though it takes a while for Sarah to finally admit to herself that the folklore may be true. The legend isn’t explored too deeply and it appears largely customized for this narrative. The lead up to Sarah confirming her fears about Chris turns out to be the movie’s climax as what follows is mostly weird and less engaging. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Man from Atlantis (Blu-ray) Warner Archive Collection Before Aquaman, there was Mark Harris. At first glance he appears human, but internal examinations prove he’s actually better built to live underwater and can only survive on land for limited periods of time. The first half of the movie deals with their new discovery as the scientists and doctors test and examine Mark, putting him through every possible exercise until they know everything save for what a dissection would reveal. Remarkably, Mark doesn’t resist any of this prodding and only breaks away to see the world beyond the lab. The second half of the picture deals with the inevitable military mission for which the brass has been most interested in Mark. This part of the story is even more bizarre than a man that lives in the ocean, though Buono is an excellent villain. There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) Miss Bala (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Gloria makes a lot of tough decisions over the course of her captivity. Whether it’s to run or aide her kidnappers, each choice is the result of a quick risk calculation. She never underestimates Lino, but his attempts to convince her the other side is worse than him starts to work and puts her in an even more dangerous position. There are a lot of factors at play and Rodriguez reacts to all of them authentically. Whether she’s pleading for her life, pulling herself together or lashing out, it feels like she’s in the moment. This is obviously a giant leap from her Special features include: commentary by director Catherine Hardwicke, executive producer Jamie Marshall, and associate producer Shayda Frost; deleted and extended scenes; making-of featurette; “Gina: The Unstoppable Strength of a Woman”; “The Bigger the Bang: Action on Set”; and “A Look into the Stunts and Costumes with Catherine Hardwicke.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Mission of Honor (Blu-ray) Cinedigm Even now, more than half a century after WWII’s end, unknown tales of heroics are still being told. This movie tells the intentionally neglected tale of Polish fighter pilots who accounted for 20 per cent of all of Britain’s air kills during the war. Focusing on a particular squadron and featuring Special features include: Q&A with director David Blair; on set with Iwan Rheon “Zumbach”, Milo Gibson “Kent”, Rosie Gray “Georgia”, Stefanie Martini “Phyllis” and Emily Wyatt “Kate.” (Cinedigm) Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids Although it took some time for Miyazaki’s work to travel overseas, his brilliance as a storyteller and animator was evident early on. Bonus features on recent home releases have demonstrated he is quite open about the filmmaking process, but the director remains somewhat of an enigma — perhaps because no one will ever be able to really comprehend his genius. Therefore, even though it seems silly, fans are happy to watch him make and eat ramen in between working on even more masterful art. Miyazaki’s vigour and inability to stop working is remarkable, as is his desire to still try new technology after decades of commitment to hand-drawn images. However, the obstacles he encounters are not entirely surprising as he tries to both transfer his vision to a new medium while also relinquishing some control because he can’t use CGI. Seeing his vision and watching his frustration can be somewhat difficult at times, though one still gets a glimpse of how his mind works. The original Japanese version feels more like a standalone documentary film, while the one with the English narration feels like a bonus feature. Special features include: alternate 48-minute version with English narration and new footage; and theatrical trailers. (GKIDS) The Star Witness (DVD) Warner Archive Collection These types of big crime pictures were popular in the ‘30s. The basic plot often involved illegal gangs making the streets unsafe and law-abiding citizens or cops with the power to stop them. It’s somewhat surprising when Maxey goes barreling through the Leeds home, but it also demonstrates his confidence in the fear he believes he wields over the neighbourhood. The police generally seem to have their hands tied, but feel this is their big break so they’re willing to risk the family’s life and limbs to get the conviction. The Leeds, on the other hand, have mixed feelings about their testimony, particularly after the threats turn into an assault and then a kidnapping. There are no special features. (Warner Archive Collection) Tarantula! (Blu-ray) Scream Factory There was a period in science fiction when giant insects were very popular. Many people already have an aversion to bugs, so these movies capitalized on that fear by literally magnifying it. The spider is not revealed until later in the picture, but its trail of corpses and destruction become a mystery the locals can’t solve. 