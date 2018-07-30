Special By By Sarah Gopaul 59 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an innovative take on the zombie movie; a cartoon about a strange family; a movie inspired by a fantastic book; and a variety of John Carpenter’s pictures. Beyond Re-Animator (Blu-ray) Vestron Video The longer this franchise continued, the goofier it became, for which it compensated with more blood and gore. In spite of his limited resources, West is still carrying on his experiments from behind bars, though Howard’s appearance significantly improves his makeshift lab. Howard’s motives for seeking out West are understandable, but completely misguided. He doesn’t really understand what he’s unleashed by reuniting West with his secret formula, until the prison is overrun with hideous monsters and a sadistic warden who relishes his new reality. This movie’s returned dead aren’t as creatively impressive as some of its predecessors, but it certainly fits with the rest of the series. Special features include: commentary by director Brian Yuzna; isolated score selections & audio interview with composer Xavier Capellas; ““Beyond & Back”; “Death Row Sideshow”; “Six Shots By Midnight”; production art gallery by illustrator Richard Raaphorst; “Dr. Reanimator — Move Your Dead Bones” music video; vintage EPK featurette; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Vestron Video) The Cured (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Each year brings dozens of new zombie movies trading on the same shtick repeated countless times over the years… and each year there are one or two pictures that standout for bringing something new to the table. This Irish drama is one of the latter. In this instance, scientists synthesize a cure for the monstrous virus that works for 75 per cent of the infected population and prevents it from decimating the human race. Reintroducing them into society via menial jobs is difficult for the healed and uninfected as their perceptions of each other and themselves has been vastly altered. Moreover, the fate of the remaining untreated 25 per cent is in flux. As the anti- and pro-cured movements gain momentum, Abbie, Senan and a doctor (Paula Malcomson) try to keep the warring sides in check. The blood is reserved for the final act, but before that the picture asks some interesting questions about the challenges in such a situation — how would these formerly rabid killers be reintegrated into society? — as well as creates parallels with the Troubles of Northern Ireland. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Gravity Falls: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Shout Factory In only two seasons, these kids manage to squeeze a lot of adventure into their summer vacation. From zombies driven by more than just a need for brains to ghosts tagging along and trying to sabotage their quest, these twins see it all over the course of their visit. Grunkle Stan is a bit of a curmudgeon, but he clearly cares for the Pines children and wants them to be safe, which isn’t always easy in this town. Luckily, Dipper and Mabel can almost always count on each other to get out of sticky situations and solve strange puzzles together. Things are, of course, a little more complicated as Stan harbours his own secret mystery that he’s been trying to crack for years. This is one of those animated series that feels like it’s directed at “mature audiences,” even though it includes minimal cursing and violence. Special features include: commentaries on all 40 episodes with creator Alex Hirsch and members of the cast and crew; deleted scenes; “One Crazy Summer"; "The Hirsch Twins"; "Between The Pines"; “Shorts,” interstitial programming between seasons 1 and 2; and promos. (Shout Factory) In the Mouth of Madness (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Director Special features include: commentary by director John Carpenter and producer Sandy King Carpenter; commentary by director John Carpenter and cinematographer Gary B. Kibbe ; making-of featurette; “Horror’s Hallowed Grounds”; “The Whisperer Of The Dark”; “Greg Nicotero’s Things In The Basement”; “Home Movies From Hobb’s End”; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Memoirs of an Invisible Man (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Chase has generally relied on his physical presence to deliver his typically comedic performances, but this time that element is largely removed from his arsenal. Now, he’s often just a floating voice, charming his love interest and teasing his would-be captors. However, the innovative visual effects produced by Industrial Light and Magic allow for Nick to only partially appear on screen or most impressively become somewhat visible in a rainfall. Director Special features include: “How To Become Invisible: The Dawn Of Digital F/X”; interviews with director John Carpenter and actors Chevy Chase and Daryl Hannah; behind-the-scenes footage; outtakes; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Operation Red Sea (Blu-ray) Well Go USA The film starts with a covert operation that demonstrates the team’s skills as they work together as a highly disciplined unit to achieve their objective and return safely. When they’re dispatched to rescue the Chinese citizens trapped in the midst of a violent coup, they’re severely outnumbered and faced with armed combatants who do not play by the rules. This high-intensity war picture is constantly moving as stealth manoeuvres are unexpectedly switched to firefights and plans to extract the hostages constantly go awry. This movie is on par with the Western pictures of a similar nature, measuring up to the better films in the genre and keeping audiences engaged from beginning to end. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Ready Player One (3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment As Van Halen’s “Jump” blares from the speakers and the camera moves into “The Stacks,” where Wade is getting ready to plug in as Parzival, fans of the novel will think, “Yes! This is exactly what I imagined.” But the next scene and the one after that aren’t exactly accurate… but that’s okay. And then they get to the race for the first key — and you realize this is a movie based on Ernest Cline’s book, not an adaptation. For various reasons, including the innumerable licenses required and the incredible detail of the novel, an exact book-to-screen adaptation was never feasible. But it took a lot of insight to alter the narrative as much as they have, yet still satisfy fans of Cline’s source material. It’s been a while since director Special features include: “Game Changer: Cracking the Code”; “Effects for a Brave New World”; “Level Up: Sound for the Future”; “High Score: Endgame”; “Ernie & Tye's Excellent Adventure”; and “The '80’s: You’re The Inspiration.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Someone is Watching (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This begins as a very disturbing story of an obsessive and dangerous stalker who immediately begins to infiltrate Leigh’s life. She’s the definition of an independent woman, thwarting the unwanted advances of several men and picking up a man at a bar that she does find interesting. When the phone calls begin, she brushes it off; then she seeks help from her friends, followed by the police. When the feeling of being constantly unsafe becomes overwhelming, she takes matters into her own hands. This changes the tone of the movie somewhat, which is a credit to director John Carpenter’s storytelling ability. 