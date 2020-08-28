Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Entertainment Eve Donovan's time in Salem on "Days of Our Lives" has come to an end, for the time being. On August 28, her final episode aired on NBC in this brief stint. Her portrayer, Kassie DePaiva, tweeted out that it's a bummer that her character got caught. "Today is my final air show on NBC," she said, prior to thanking head writer Ron Carlivati for the opportunity to return and have fun in Salem. DePaiva went on to thank the dedicated fans of the show for always taking a ride with Eve's journey, how matter how bumpy it was. Screenshot of Paige (True O'Brien) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) on "Days of Our Lives" Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives' During the past month, fans and viewers were afforded the privilege to see a wide range of Kassie DePaiva's acting as Eve (the vindictive vixen that tortured Ben and the It’s a bummer lGcdlx9Zvw — Kassie DePaiva (@KassieDePaiva) August 28, 2020 Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She was arrested by Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and she was brought to the Salem Police Department for questioning where she comes across Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), who is also handcuffed.Her portrayer, Kassie DePaiva, tweeted out that it's a bummer that her character got caught. "Today is my final air show on NBC," she said, prior to thanking head writer Ron Carlivati for the opportunity to return and have fun in Salem.DePaiva went on to thank the dedicated fans of the show for always taking a ride with Eve's journey, how matter how bumpy it was.During the past month, fans and viewers were afforded the privilege to see a wide range of Kassie DePaiva's acting as Eve (the vindictive vixen that tortured Ben and the mother mourning her late daughter Paige).: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kassie DePaiva earlier this month. More about eve donovan, days of our lives, Kassie DePaiva, Nbc eve donovan days of our lives Kassie DePaiva Nbc