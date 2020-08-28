She was arrested by Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and she was brought to the Salem Police Department for questioning where she comes across Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), who is also handcuffed.
Her portrayer, Kassie DePaiva, tweeted out that it's a bummer that her character got caught. "Today is my final air show on NBC," she said, prior to thanking head writer Ron Carlivati for the opportunity to return and have fun in Salem.
DePaiva went on to thank the dedicated fans of the show for always taking a ride with Eve's journey, how matter how bumpy it was.
Screenshot of Paige (True O'Brien) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) on "Days of Our Lives"
Photo Courtesy of NBC, 'Days of Our Lives'
During the past month, fans and viewers were afforded the privilege to see a wide range of Kassie DePaiva's acting as Eve (the vindictive vixen that tortured Ben and the mother mourning
her late daughter Paige).
