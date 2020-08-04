Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Eve Donovan becomes Ben's worst nightmare in 'Days of Our Lives' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
In the "Days of Our Lives" episode that aired on Monday, August 3, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) became Ben Weston's (Robert Scott Wilson) worst nightmare.
Kassie DePaiva commanded the screen as vixen Eve Donovan from the moment she woke Ben up for his torture session. "Wakey, wakey, hi Ben," she told him in a whispery yet evil manner. "Remember me?" she asked.
She puts her diabolical plan in motion, where she intends to brainwash Ben to become the "Necktie Killer" once again. "Did you have sweet dreams, Ben?" she asked him. "Because your nightmare is just beginning."
Eve reveals to him that Vincent (Michael Teh) is indeed a prodigy of Dr. Rolf, and they both torture Ben mercilessly with electric shocks and they play a slideshow of images from the wedding to help turn Ben against his bride, Ciara (Victoria Konefal), in an effort to kill her with his "own bare hands." Eve is seeking justice for what Ben did to her daughter, Paige.
Unbeknownst to Eve, Ciara, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), Clare (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are all in New York trying to find out what happened to Ben. Eve is their prime suspect in this case, and Kassie DePaiva continues to be impressive in this villainous role that fans and critics alike simply cannot get enough of.
Will Ben end up being brainwashed by Eve and Vincent? Tune in on Days of Our Lives to see how this intense storyline unfolds.
More about days of our lives, Kassie DePaiva, eve donovan, ben weston, robert scott wilson
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Alberta, Ottawa agree to reducing oilsands environment monitoring
The Ultimate Guide to CBD and Seniors for Insomnia
Trump avoids praising deceased civil rights hero John Lewis
Spain's scandal-hit former king flees into exile
Review: Bobby mourns Nick in 'Purgatory,' seeks revenge for his death Special
Review: Eve Donovan becomes Ben's worst nightmare in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Lauren and Josh Swickard to star in 'A California Christmas' film
Belarus leader claims opposition 'massacre' plot ahead of vote
Richard Branson space-bound in early 2021 says Virgin Galactic
Why big data analytics are proving essential for pharma