article imageReview: Eva LaRue wins 2020 Emmy Award for 'The Young and The Restless' Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Eva LaRue has a major reason to be proud. She won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series."
She won for her portrayal of Celeste Rosales on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless. This marks her first career Daytime Emmy Award, after having received her first nomination in 1997 for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for All My Children.
She bested competition from such fellow nominees as Elissa Kapneck (The Young and The Restless), Michael E. Knight (General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (The Young and The Restless), and Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives).
LaRue shared her excitement via a post on social media, and rightfully so.
Read More: Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Eva LaRue about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination.
