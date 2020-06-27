Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Eva LaRue has a major reason to be proud. She won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." She bested competition from such fellow nominees as Elissa Kapneck (The Young and The Restless), Michael E. Knight (General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (The Young and The Restless), and Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives). The DaytimeEmmys Award in GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES goes to... Eva LaRue │ ImEvaLaRue YandR_CBS fzaYCOknRS— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 27, 2020 LaRue shared her excitement via a post on social media, and rightfully so. I just WON a Freakin” EMMY!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆🏆🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thank Youuuu @youngandrestlesscbs ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💋💋💋💋💋💋 Sooooo much LOVE to Kaya, Christina, my family & Friends♥️♥️♥️♥️ LaRue (@ImEvaLaRue) June 27, 2020 Read More: Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She won for her portrayal of Celeste Rosales on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless. This marks her first career Daytime Emmy Award, after having received her first nomination in 1997 for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for All My Children.She bested competition from such fellow nominees as Elissa Kapneck (The Young and The Restless), Michael E. Knight (General Hospital), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (The Young and The Restless), and Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives).LaRue shared her excitement via a post on social media, and rightfully so.: Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Eva LaRue about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination. More about Eva LaRue, The young and the restless, Daytime, Emmy, Award Eva LaRue The young and the re... Daytime Emmy Award