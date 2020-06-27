She won for her portrayal of Celeste Rosales on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless
. This marks her first career Daytime Emmy Award, after having received her first nomination in 1997 for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for All My Children
.
She bested competition from such fellow nominees as Elissa Kapneck (The Young and The Restless
), Michael E. Knight (General Hospital
), Jeffrey Vincent Parise (The Young and The Restless
), and Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives
).
LaRue shared her excitement via a post on social media, and rightfully so.
