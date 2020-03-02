In Season 2 of After Forever
on Amazon Prime, Cherry continues to be the voice of reason in the digital drama as Brenda, who is Brian's (Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) colleague at work at the PR firm. When Brian's biggest PR client drops him, she is doing everything in her power to help Brian maintain his sanity.
Particularly impressive about this season is that we get to learn more about Brenda's character, where she lives and who she is having relationships with, in her personal life.
Cherry
won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" last year for After Forever
, and she deserves to be a contender once again, especially since this season of the hit digital drama series got more complex from an emotional standpoint.
Viewers and fans can catch Season 2 of After Forever
on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erin Cherry
about the second season of After Forever
in January of 2020.