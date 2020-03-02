Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Erin Cherry deserves to be nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for her acting work in the second season of "After Forever." Particularly impressive about this season is that we get to learn more about Brenda's character, where she lives and who she is having relationships with, in her personal life. Viewers and fans can catch Season 2 of After Forever on Amazon Prime Video by Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In Season 2 of After Forever on Amazon Prime, Cherry continues to be the voice of reason in the digital drama as Brenda, who is Brian's (Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas) colleague at work at the PR firm. When Brian's biggest PR client drops him, she is doing everything in her power to help Brian maintain his sanity.Particularly impressive about this season is that we get to learn more about Brenda's character, where she lives and who she is having relationships with, in her personal life. Cherry won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" last year for After Forever , and she deserves to be a contender once again, especially since this season of the hit digital drama series got more complex from an emotional standpoint.Viewers and fans can catch Season 2 of After Forever on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erin Cherry about the second season of After Forever in January of 2020. More about Erin Cherry, After Forever, Digital, Drama Erin Cherry After Forever Digital Drama