article imageReview: Erika Slezak and Len Cariou fantastic on 'Blue Bloods' on CBS Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Entertainment
On May 3, six-time Emmy award-winning actress Erika Slezak made a cameo in the episode "Identity" on "Blue Bloods" on CBS.
Slezak plays Donna Duvall opposite veteran actor Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, the retired New York City Police Commissioner.
Reagan lets Duvall know that somebody stole his great-granddaughter's graduation present and he hopes that her house's surveillance camera will be helpful in finding out who the thief was. Both Duvall and Reagan come to a startling realization once they come across the thief's true identity, who may be related to Duvall.
Duvall insists on the need to report this crime since the "thief" was given multiple chances without any progress. Slezak's scenes with Cariou are subtle and compelling, especially when the "thief" is arrested.
Towards the end of the episode, without giving too much away, her character will break your heart. Slezak nails this side story since she is sympathetic, dramatic, heartbreaking and firm, all in one. Slezak and Cariou were the highlights of the "Identity" episode and they had great chemistry together.
The Verdict
Overall, it is good to see Erika Slezak back on television in any capacity, and she is remarkable as Donna Duvall in Blue Bloods. The episode is certain to touch fans and viewers on an emotional level. Hopefully, there will be more appearances by Slezak in Blue Bloods, or any series, in the future.
Read More: Erika Slezak chatted with Digital Journal about her role on Blue Bloods, as well as her illustrious career in the acting and entertainment business.
