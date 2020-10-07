Erik Fellows chatted with James Lott Junior of JLJ Media about "Chrysler: Star Wars The Force Awakens - First Time" commerical.
An actor and model, Fellows co-starred in a 2015 Chrysler Commercial for Star Wars The Force Awakens. He gave JNJ Media a behind-the scenes scoop and his shared his thoughts on the last Star Wars film.
Their entire conversation may be seen below:
The actual "Chrysler: Star Wars The Force Awakens - First Time" commercial may be seen below.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Fellow celebrated a birthday milestone.