article imageReview: Erik Fellows talks 'Chrysler: Star Wars' commercial on JLJ Media Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Erik Fellows chatted with James Lott Junior of JLJ Media about "Chrysler: Star Wars The Force Awakens - First Time" commerical.
An actor and model, Fellows co-starred in a 2015 Chrysler Commercial for Star Wars The Force Awakens. He gave JNJ Media a behind-the scenes scoop and his shared his thoughts on the last Star Wars film.
Their entire conversation may be seen below:
The actual "Chrysler: Star Wars The Force Awakens - First Time" commercial may be seen below.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Fellow celebrated a birthday milestone.
Erik Fellows
Erik Fellows
Baker Photography
They also spoke about the digital series Purgatory, The Bay, and playing the role of Troy in Days of Our Lives.
To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram.
Actor Erik Fellows
Actor Erik Fellows
Baker Photography
