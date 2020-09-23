Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows was spotlighted in JLJ Media, where he was interviewed by host James Lott Junior. He opened up about being a part of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay." He opened up about playing, Damian Blackwell, who is the son of John Blackwell, played by veteran soap opera star Ronn Moss. "Ronn Moss is the quintessential soap face. That was so cool to play his son," he said. Ronn Moss Photo by Devin DeVasquez Speaking of Ronn Moss, he expressed his love for his onscreen father and Devin DeVasquez. "I love them both," he admitted. "Devin is so awesome. Ronn Moss is the coolest dude. He is so funny, relaxed, and just so cool. He is a rockstar. He is #RonnMoss," he said. Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows of 'The Bay' Photo by Greg Doherty "Brandon Beemer plays my brother, Evan. He is a good friend of mine and it's so cool that we ended up playing brothers since we really do look like we can be brothers," he said. "I feel that me, Brandon and Ronn were all really well-casted. It works really well and we are happy about that. We are all very close friends and they are like family." Jade Harlow and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime LANY Entertainment He also complimented Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow, who is one of his closest friends. She plays the role of Lianna on the show. "Jade is fantastic," he admitted. Fellows also opened up about filming the sixth season of The Bay during quarantine following the mandated lockdown. To learn more about Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram jadeharlow12 and @abonemartinez — —-Catch Season 5 of @thebaytheseries now on POPSTAR! TV / you can also download the POPSTAR! TV app as well to watch —- . #damianblackwell #erikfellows #thebaytheseries #bingethebay #popstartv #streaming #emmys #emmywinner #tvseries #amazonprime #actor A post shared by erikfellowsofficial) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT The show just celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 15. "I've been a long time with these people," he said, referring to his castmates in The Bay, which was created by Gregori J. Martin. "At the end of the day, Gregori and Kristos [Andrews] have aquired one hell of a cast," he exclaimed. "They have put together an ensemble cast that is so talented. It has such a wide range of actors on the show."He opened up about playing, Damian Blackwell, who is the son of John Blackwell, played by veteran soap opera star Ronn Moss. "Ronn Moss is the quintessential soap face. That was so cool to play his son," he said.Speaking of Ronn Moss, he expressed his love for his onscreen father and Devin DeVasquez. "I love them both," he admitted. "Devin is so awesome. Ronn Moss is the coolest dude. He is so funny, relaxed, and just so cool. He is a rockstar. He is #RonnMoss," he said."Brandon Beemer plays my brother, Evan. He is a good friend of mine and it's so cool that we ended up playing brothers since we really do look like we can be brothers," he said. "I feel that me, Brandon and Ronn were all really well-casted. It works really well and we are happy about that. We are all very close friends and they are like family."He also complimented Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow, who is one of his closest friends. She plays the role of Lianna on the show. "Jade is fantastic," he admitted.Fellows also opened up about filming the sixth season of The Bay during quarantine following the mandated lockdown.To learn more about Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram More about Erik Fellows, The Bay, Emmy, Ronn Moss, Brandon Beemer Erik Fellows The Bay Emmy Ronn Moss Brandon Beemer