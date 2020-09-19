Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows was recently featured in an "Extra Connections Special" where he was interviewed by host James Lott Junior on JLJ Media. Digital Journal has the scoop. With all the dialogue-heavy scenes that he had to tackle, he acknowledged that the brain is a muscle, and praised soap actors for being the hardest-working actors out there. On a regular day, he stated that a soap opera is a machine that shoots 180 pages of script, where most films shoot anywhere from two to six pages of script, which is quite a remarkable and substantial difference. Actor Erik Fellows Otilia Baker He also gave a special shout-out to the follow soap actors Lindsey Hartley, James Scott, John Aniston, and Eric Martsolf, all of which he shared scenes with and complimented all of them for their tremendous work ethic. To learn more about Actor Erik Fellows Otilia Baker In the segment below, Fellows was interviewed by James Lott Junior . He recalled his role as Troy Winston on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives, which he played from 2009 until 2011. He spoke about his time on the sudser and noted that his training in a soap opera has helped molded him into the actor and artist that he is today.With all the dialogue-heavy scenes that he had to tackle, he acknowledged that the brain is a muscle, and praised soap actors for being the hardest-working actors out there. On a regular day, he stated that a soap opera is a machine that shoots 180 pages of script, where most films shoot anywhere from two to six pages of script, which is quite a remarkable and substantial difference.He also gave a special shout-out to the follow soap actors Lindsey Hartley, James Scott, John Aniston, and Eric Martsolf, all of which he shared scenes with and complimented all of them for their tremendous work ethic.To learn more about Erik Fellows and his latest endeavors and projects, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page More about Erik Fellows, days of our lives, Daytime, Nbc, Soap opera Erik Fellows days of our lives Daytime Nbc Soap opera