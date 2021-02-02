Email
article imageReview: Erik Fellows is transformative as Bobby in hit series 'Purgatory'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows is transformative as Bobby in the hit digital drama series "Purgatory." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This journalist proclaimed his powerful acting performance in Purgatory as "Emmy-worthy," and rightfully so. It is very raw, extraordinary, and transcendent.
Most recently, Fellows revealed on social media that he is heading to Armenia to film the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory.
Fans can check out snippets of his acting work in Purgatory, which displays his wide range as an actor, in his Instagram post below.
Instagram

erikfellowsofficial)

Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
