By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows is transformative as Bobby in the hit digital drama series "Purgatory." Digital Journal has the scoop. Most recently, Fans can check out snippets of his acting work in Purgatory, which displays his wide range as an actor, in his Instagram post below. Instagram This journalist proclaimed his powerful acting performance in Purgatory as "Emmy-worthy," and rightfully so. It is very raw, extraordinary, and transcendent.Most recently, Fellows revealed on social media that he is heading to Armenia to film the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory.Fans can check out snippets of his acting work in Purgatory, which displays his wide range as an actor, in his Instagram post below. erikfellowsofficial) Purgatory is available for streaming on Purgatory is available for streaming on Popstar! TV More about Erik Fellows, Purgatory, Digital, Drama Erik Fellows Purgatory Digital Drama