Actor Erik Fellows is transformative as Bobby in the hit digital drama series "Purgatory." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This journalist proclaimed his powerful acting performance in Purgatory as "Emmy-worthy," and rightfully so. It is very raw, extraordinary, and transcendent.
Most recently, Fellows revealed on social media that he is heading to Armenia to film the remainder of Season 2 of Purgatory.
Fans can check out snippets of his acting work in Purgatory, which displays his wide range as an actor, in his Instagram post below.