Erik Fellows is a revelation as Bobby in the fifth episode of the digital series "Purgatory," written by Michael Caissie.

In this "Black" episode, Bobby wakes up to a gun that was planted next to him after he was mourning the death of his friend, Nick (Levon Zakaryan). Bobby confesses some important information to the other people that are stuck in the cave about how he and Nick were associated with Alex.

Acting selfishly, Bobby takes all of the supplies and remaining food from the group, and he pays a visit to Alex's resting place, as he has a monologue with Alex's photo. One can really see the conscience and psychology of Bobby in these moving scenes. It is a bold and intense acting performance, and one can only imagine where the show goes from here.

Chris (Danny Mahoney) is trying to keep it together for his pregnant wife Marie (Bibi Lucille), along with the support of their friend, Adam (Johnny Neal).

Dimitri falls victim to a trap, which may be venomous and deadly. If that weren't enough, Lisa (Tatjana Marjanovic) has a breakdown in this episode, as she comes to a startling realization about how she is connected to Alex.

In the meantime, Preston (David Chandler) continues the search above ground for the missing thanks to his powerful allies (which include the prime minister, among other connections).

The fifth episode of Purgatory entitled "Black" may be seen on Popstar! TV by clicking here