Erik Fellows was spotlighted by James Lott Junior in JLJ Media. In this installment, they spoke about the digital series "Purgatory."

"I am very excited about this show. The season finale of the first season was a few weeks ago," Fellows admitted. "I got to play a very interesting character named Bobby. I play a lead nemesis, an ex-con and an ex-killer. This gave me a dark arc to mess with, and he's a dark character. I had to find a way to make him relatable to people. I want to live in those moments and explore why Bobby has those psychological issues. The show Purgatory on Popstar! TV."

"I took Bobby somewhere I've never taken any of my characters," he added. "I am so proud of this role since it allowed me to mess with him. He's all over the place but I try to make him as lovable as possible."

Fellows praised his leading lady, Tatjana Marjanovic, who plays Lisa for doing a "fantastic" job.

"Purgatory takes place in a cave and the characters are all trapped. They are all connected in some sort of way," he foreshadowed. "It's really cool and really intense. The cast is pretty diverse as well."

"Stay tuned for Season 2 of Purgatory," he concluded.