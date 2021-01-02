Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen is featured in "One on One with Jasper Cole," which is co-hosted by Jaspe Cole and Ralph Cole Jr. Digital Journal has the scoop. Nelsen opened up life during the pandemic, the silver lining in it, and he spoke about his Tony nomination for the hit Broadway show The Inheritance. He also recalled working with Sean Patrick Flanery, who played his onscreen father, Ty Garrett, in The Bay. Jasper Cole praised Flanery and Nelsen for being "phenomenal" together, and rightfully so. "Sean is such a giving actor and such a great guy to work with," Nelsen said. "I was a huge fan of his before I even found out that he was going to play my father, so it was a really cool moment for me to have an experience with him on set." Actor Eric Nelsen Eduardo Whaite Nelsen revealed that he started working professionally in New York at the age of 13. "Ever since 13 years old, I've been living this adult actor work life," he said. Speaking of The Bay, it is available for streaming on Their entire "One on One with Jasper Cole" interview may be heard by Instagram He stars as Daniel Garrett in the 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay. He was tuning in for this interview from Texas.Nelsen opened up life during the pandemic, the silver lining in it, and he spoke about his Tony nomination for the hit Broadway show The Inheritance. He also recalled working with Sean Patrick Flanery, who played his onscreen father, Ty Garrett, in The Bay.Jasper Cole praised Flanery and Nelsen for being "phenomenal" together, and rightfully so. "Sean is such a giving actor and such a great guy to work with," Nelsen said. "I was a huge fan of his before I even found out that he was going to play my father, so it was a really cool moment for me to have an experience with him on set."Nelsen revealed that he started working professionally in New York at the age of 13. "Ever since 13 years old, I've been living this adult actor work life," he said.Speaking of The Bay, it is available for streaming on Popstar! TV Their entire "One on One with Jasper Cole" interview may be heard by clicking here jaspercolesays) More about Eric Nelsen, Jasper Cole, The Bay, Emmy Eric Nelsen Jasper Cole The Bay Emmy