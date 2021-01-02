Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Eric Nelsen is spotlighted in 'One on One with Jasper Cole' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen is featured in "One on One with Jasper Cole," which is co-hosted by Jaspe Cole and Ralph Cole Jr. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He stars as Daniel Garrett in the 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay. He was tuning in for this interview from Texas.
Nelsen opened up life during the pandemic, the silver lining in it, and he spoke about his Tony nomination for the hit Broadway show The Inheritance. He also recalled working with Sean Patrick Flanery, who played his onscreen father, Ty Garrett, in The Bay.
Jasper Cole praised Flanery and Nelsen for being "phenomenal" together, and rightfully so. "Sean is such a giving actor and such a great guy to work with," Nelsen said. "I was a huge fan of his before I even found out that he was going to play my father, so it was a really cool moment for me to have an experience with him on set."
Actor Eric Nelsen
Actor Eric Nelsen
Eduardo Whaite
Nelsen revealed that he started working professionally in New York at the age of 13. "Ever since 13 years old, I've been living this adult actor work life," he said.
Speaking of The Bay, it is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
Their entire "One on One with Jasper Cole" interview may be heard by clicking here.
Instagram

jaspercolesays)

More about Eric Nelsen, Jasper Cole, The Bay, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Bomb kills two French soldiers in Mali
Meet Justin Brown: NYS and Riverhead Raceway 'Rookie of the Year' Special
Boat with 20 aboard disappears between Bahamas and US
Op-Ed: AI marketing to extroverts — The rise of machine marketing
Brian Ulrich talks directing and writing 'Last Three Days' film Special
Gulf crisis resolution in balance ahead of summit
Review: Noah Reid of 'Schitt's Creek' releases superb album 'Gemini' Special
Pelosi's and McConnell's homes vandalized over stimulus checks
Lessons are still to be learned from recent cybersecurity cases Special
Chatting with Dan Reardon: Long Island country singer-songwriter Special