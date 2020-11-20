Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Eric Nelsen delights in 'The Bay' episode 'A Bolt From The Blue' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen delights once again in the hit digital series "The Bay." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In Season 6, Nelsen appeared in the fourth episode entitled "A Bolt From The Blue," which aired on Tuesday, November 17. He knocked it out of the park. Nelsen delivered a subtle performance as Daniel Garrett opposite his acting partners Mike Manning (who plays Caleb McKinnon) and Randy Wayne (who plays Matthew Johnson).
Nelsen's acting is controlled and natural, and he instantly lures the audience in with his mellow and nonchalant demeanor. He is one of the most consistent actors in The Bay. His storyline is timely and relevant since it takes place in the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compliments to Mike Manning and Randy Wayne for their acting work as well.
Tune in to The Bay on Popstar! TV to see how this storyline unfolds. For more information on The Bay, check out its official website.
In other Eric Nelsen news, as Digital Journal reported, he was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his work as a producer in the Broadway production The Inheritance.
For more information on Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram.
Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in The Bay
Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
More about Eric Nelsen, Actor, The Bay, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Afghan government, Taliban agree peace talk rules: officials
Rob Woodhouse and James Gibson, MBE talk about ISL Season 2 final Special
New Chinese submersible reaches Earth's deepest ocean trench
Leandro Da Silva talks about 'Breathe,' music, and inspirations Special
Trudeau unveils Canada's new net-zero emissions plan
Billy Gilman talks 20th anniversary of 'One Voice' and Livestream Special
Changing digital transformation landscape for 2021 Special
Review: Eric Nelsen delights in 'The Bay' episode 'A Bolt From The Blue' Special
Trudeau urges vigilance as COVID-19 cases expected to soar
World-Renowned Arecibo Radio Telescope can't be saved