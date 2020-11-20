Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen delights once again in the hit digital series "The Bay." Digital Journal has the scoop. Nelsen's acting is controlled and natural, and he instantly lures the audience in with his mellow and nonchalant demeanor. He is one of the most consistent actors in The Bay. His storyline is timely and relevant since it takes place in the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compliments to Mike Manning and Randy Wayne for their acting work as well. Tune in to The Bay on In other Eric Nelsen news, as Digital Journal reported, he was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his work as a producer in the Broadway production For more information on Emmy award-winning actor and producer Screenshot of Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment In Season 6, Nelsen appeared in the fourth episode entitled "A Bolt From The Blue," which aired on Tuesday, November 17. He knocked it out of the park. Nelsen delivered a subtle performance as Daniel Garrett opposite his acting partners Mike Manning (who plays Caleb McKinnon) and Randy Wayne (who plays Matthew Johnson).Nelsen's acting is controlled and natural, and he instantly lures the audience in with his mellow and nonchalant demeanor. He is one of the most consistent actors in The Bay. His storyline is timely and relevant since it takes place in the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compliments to Mike Manning and Randy Wayne for their acting work as well.Tune in to The Bay on Popstar! TV to see how this storyline unfolds. For more information on The Bay, check out its official website In other Eric Nelsen news, as Digital Journal reported, he was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his work as a producer in the Broadway production The Inheritance For more information on Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen , follow him on Instagram More about Eric Nelsen, Actor, The Bay, Emmy Eric Nelsen Actor The Bay Emmy