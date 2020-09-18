Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actors Eric Martsolf and Stacy Haiduk are back on the canvas in Salem in "Days of Our Lives" on NBC. Digital Journal has the scoop. Brady (Eric Martsolf) returned to Salem to visit his ailing father, John Brady (Drake Hogestyn), in the hospital. "These scenes were deeply emotional, in particular when Brady told his father that he was here for him, mirroring what his father had told him years ago," said Becca Carpenter, a dedicated fan of Days of Our Lives. "The scenes got more heartbreaking when Brady made his way to the chapel where he made an emotional plea to God for his father's recovery. Eric Martsolf perfectly captured the anguish and deep vulnerablity of a grown son who was facing the possibility of losing a parent," Carpenter added. Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Carpenter praised actress Stacy Haiduk for having a "keen and deep understanding" of the character of Kristen DiMera, and complimented her for making the role an "intriguing one" as she is able to highlight Kristen's "rash decisions and unpredictabilities." She subsequently complimented Eric Martsolf and Stacy Haiduk for "always giving their best," thus captivating all Days of Our Lives viewers with their "gripping acting performances." Most recently, Martsolf and Haiduk participated in a Zoom fan event for In January of 2021, Martsolf and Haiduk will be a part of the upcoming " Days of Our Lives is available for streaming on the Martsolf and Haiduk are always refreshing in their roles as Brady Black and Kristen DiMera respectively, and they are favorites among the fans.Brady (Eric Martsolf) returned to Salem to visit his ailing father, John Brady (Drake Hogestyn), in the hospital. "These scenes were deeply emotional, in particular when Brady told his father that he was here for him, mirroring what his father had told him years ago," said Becca Carpenter, a dedicated fan of Days of Our Lives."The scenes got more heartbreaking when Brady made his way to the chapel where he made an emotional plea to God for his father's recovery. Eric Martsolf perfectly captured the anguish and deep vulnerablity of a grown son who was facing the possibility of losing a parent," Carpenter added.Carpenter praised actress Stacy Haiduk for having a "keen and deep understanding" of the character of Kristen DiMera, and complimented her for making the role an "intriguing one" as she is able to highlight Kristen's "rash decisions and unpredictabilities."She subsequently complimented Eric Martsolf and Stacy Haiduk for "always giving their best," thus captivating all Days of Our Lives viewers with their "gripping acting performances."Most recently, Martsolf and Haiduk participated in a Zoom fan event for Star Image Entertainment , where the proceeds went towards Cedar CanSupport In January of 2021, Martsolf and Haiduk will be a part of the upcoming " Samantha's Friends " benefit fundraiser in Florida, where the proceeds go towards the Southeastern Guide Dogs Days of Our Lives is available for streaming on the NBC official website More about Eric Martsolf, Stacy Haiduk, days of our lives, salem, Nbc Eric Martsolf Stacy Haiduk days of our lives salem Nbc