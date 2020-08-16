Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 16, Emmy award-winning soap actors Eric Martsolf and Jordi Vilasuso participated in a Zoom fan event, for an intimate group of daytime fans, where the proceeds went towards Cedars CanSupport. The proceeds from tonight's Zoom fan event, organized by "My dad is a survivor of cancer," Vilasuso said. "We have all been affected by the cruely that this disease brings to our families and our loved ones. I am all for anything I can do to support research to help eradicate it from the fact of this earth. I'm onboard." Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends' Sammy Bozza On January 30 and 31, 2021, both of these actors will both be part of the " Vilasuso echoed Martsolf's remarks. "Once I was brought into that group of 'Samantha's Friends,' I just felt very comfortable. You want to be around that gratitude and that kind of humanness. It's a lot of fun. They treat us very well. Samantha and her mom do a fantastic job," he exclaimed. Both actors spoke about their experiences working in daytime television, as well as their families, wives and their children.The proceeds from tonight's Zoom fan event, organized by Star Image Entertainment , aid the charity Cedars CanSupport in Canada, which helps cancer patients and their families, as well as provide transportation for these patients for their treatments. "I think cancer is probably affecting everybody in some capacity. It has affected my family too. Cedars CanSupport is the biggest fighter of cancer in Canada. They do a lot of work, and I am all for that," Martsolf said."My dad is a survivor of cancer," Vilasuso said. "We have all been affected by the cruely that this disease brings to our families and our loved ones. I am all for anything I can do to support research to help eradicate it from the fact of this earth. I'm onboard."On January 30 and 31, 2021, both of these actors will both be part of the " Samantha's Friends " annual fundraiser in Florida, which raises money for the Southeastern Guide Dogs . They will be joined by Stacey Haiduk, Christopher Sean, Kyle Lowder, and Paul Telfer. "As far as 'Samantha's Friends' goes, all you need to do is go to her event once, and your heart will be hooked. They are in it for all the right reasons. It's beautiful, and we need to surround ourselves with that kind of goodness. It just feels good," he said.Vilasuso echoed Martsolf's remarks. "Once I was brought into that group of 'Samantha's Friends,' I just felt very comfortable. You want to be around that gratitude and that kind of humanness. It's a lot of fun. They treat us very well. Samantha and her mom do a fantastic job," he exclaimed. More about Eric Martsolf, Jordi Vilasuso, Zoom, Fan, Event Eric Martsolf Jordi Vilasuso Zoom Fan Event Cedar CanSupport