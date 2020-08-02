Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 2, actors Galen Gering and Eric Martsolf participated in a Zoom fan event, organized by Star Image Entertainment, where they answered fan questions about their experiences in daytime television. Gering and Martsolf are both known for their acting work in such soap operas as the defunct series Passions, and the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. They disussed some of their memorable storylines on both of these shows. Eric Martsolf complimented "fan videos" and stated that they "lift him up." He enjoys watches the montages, and shared that he appreciates the hard work that the fans put into making them. Both actors paid a moving homage to the late but great actor Josh Ryan Evans, who played the role of Timmy on Passions, and praised him for being a person of great character. When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Eric Martsolf added, "The title of the chater of my life at the moment is 'Seriously!?'" Read More: This past week, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Actor Galen Gering Chris Haston, NBC The proceeds from this Zoom fan event benefit the charitable organization Cedars CanSupport in Canada, whose mission is to "help cancer patients and their families... one person at a time."Gering and Martsolf are both known for their acting work in such soap operas as the defunct series Passions, and the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. They disussed some of their memorable storylines on both of these shows.Eric Martsolf complimented "fan videos" and stated that they "lift him up." He enjoys watches the montages, and shared that he appreciates the hard work that the fans put into making them.Both actors paid a moving homage to the late but great actor Josh Ryan Evans, who played the role of Timmy on Passions, and praised him for being a person of great character.When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Galen Gering responded, "We will get through this together."Eric Martsolf added, "The title of the chater of my life at the moment is 'Seriously!?'": This past week, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Galen Gering More about Eric Martsolf, Galen Gering, days of our lives, passions Eric Martsolf Galen Gering days of our lives passions