article imageReview: Eric Martsolf and Galen Gering join forces for Zoom fan event Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On August 2, actors Galen Gering and Eric Martsolf participated in a Zoom fan event, organized by Star Image Entertainment, where they answered fan questions about their experiences in daytime television.
The proceeds from this Zoom fan event benefit the charitable organization Cedars CanSupport in Canada, whose mission is to "help cancer patients and their families... one person at a time."
Gering and Martsolf are both known for their acting work in such soap operas as the defunct series Passions, and the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. They disussed some of their memorable storylines on both of these shows.
Eric Martsolf complimented "fan videos" and stated that they "lift him up." He enjoys watches the montages, and shared that he appreciates the hard work that the fans put into making them.
Both actors paid a moving homage to the late but great actor Josh Ryan Evans, who played the role of Timmy on Passions, and praised him for being a person of great character.
When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, Galen Gering responded, "We will get through this together."
Eric Martsolf added, "The title of the chater of my life at the moment is 'Seriously!?'"
Read More: This past week, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Galen Gering.
Actor Galen Gering
Actor Galen Gering
Chris Haston, NBC
