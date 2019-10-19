The veteran soap actor noted that the only way we can make a difference is by "coming together." He acknowledged in a tweet
that it was a "pleasure to be a part of @theunisong project to raise money & awareness for @UNICEF."
Braeden encourages people to go to the UNI website to download the song and its music video. The esteemed actor added that "every donation helps." This song will resonate well with all fans of Braeden since it's a real treat.
"U.n.I (You & I)" is a tune and a music video from the son and granddaughter of Sir Roger Moore. Their goal is to raise money for UNICEF, which is an organization that Moore was actively involved with for many years. The "U.n.I (You & I)" music video features over 50 celebrities that are lip-syncing the song's lyrics, in honor of the late but great Roger, in an effort to support this cause that the James Bond actor was so passionate about.
To learn more about Eric Braeden, check out his official website
.
: Eric Braeden chatted with Digital Journal
about his memoir I'll Be Damned back in December of 2017, which earned a favorable review
. His book is available on Amazon
and on the Harper Collins website
.