Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Eric Braeden of 'The Young and The Restless' lip-syncs for UNICEF Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Braeden (Victor Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless") lip-syncs for UNICEF.
The veteran soap actor noted that the only way we can make a difference is by "coming together." He acknowledged in a tweet that it was a "pleasure to be a part of @theunisong project to raise money & awareness for @UNICEF."
Braeden encourages people to go to the UNI website to download the song and its music video. The esteemed actor added that "every donation helps." This song will resonate well with all fans of Braeden since it's a real treat.
"U.n.I (You & I)" is a tune and a music video from the son and granddaughter of Sir Roger Moore. Their goal is to raise money for UNICEF, which is an organization that Moore was actively involved with for many years. The "U.n.I (You & I)" music video features over 50 celebrities that are lip-syncing the song's lyrics, in honor of the late but great Roger, in an effort to support this cause that the James Bond actor was so passionate about.
To learn more about Eric Braeden, check out his official website.
Read More: Eric Braeden chatted with Digital Journal about his memoir I'll Be Damned back in December of 2017, which earned a favorable review. His book is available on Amazon and on the Harper Collins website.
More about Eric Braeden, Unicef, The Young and The Restles, Actor, CBS
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Blow for VR as BBC and Google cancel projects
'Powderkeg' in Germany amid Turks-Kurds conflict
Review: LoCash amazing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in New York Special
Dave Matthews Band nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Review: ‘#Throwback Time’ yields mixed results for Toronto Second City Special
Travel apps come up 100% failure of security standards Special
HUD stonewalling on $8.3 billion aid package for Puerto Rico
Review: Alter Bridge releases stellar rock album 'Walk the Sky' Special
McConnell slams Trump's Syria withdrawal as 'strategic nightmare'
Former IMF chief Lagarde takes swipe at Trump's Twitter habits