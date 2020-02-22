Email
article imageReview: Emotions run high during baby swap reveal on 'General Hospital' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Entertainment
The baby Wiley swap secret is out on the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital," and emotions run high by many characters. It was really well done and well-executed.
It turns out that Wiley was baby Jonah all along, the baby of Nelle and Michael, who everybody thought didn't make it a few years ago.
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) lashes out at Brad (Parry Shen) for keeping this secret (of her biological grandson) from them for over a year and a half. She blames Brad and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) for being responsible for the baby swap.
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is shocked to find out that the baby was his all along and he lets Brad have it as well for trashing so many lives in Port Charles. Lucas (Ryan Carnes) is devastated since not only is he losing his son, Wiley, that he adopted but also his husband (Brad), who is headed to prison.
Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) is trying to be there for both her son, Lucas, and grandson, Michael, in this time of need. Michael is trying to be as understanding and compassionate to Lucas as possible since Lucas was lied to about this secret the whole time.
Julian Jerome (William deVry) is nervous because he knows that the truth will be revealed about his involvement in this scheme and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will be going after him. Julian reveals his involvement with the baby swap to his sister, Ava Jerome (Maura West), who warns him that it is only a matter of time before Sonny finds out and connects the missing pieces to the puzzle.
Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is heartbroken since she finds out that baby Wiley was not hers all along, and that the baby that she gave birth to died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
All of the actors of General Hospital were given strong material to work with, in the baby Wiley swap storyline, and they all hailed their difficult and emotional scenes, and they did it all in a convincing and relatable matter. Well done all around.
