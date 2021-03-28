Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment "Scream Queen" and Emmy winner Lin Shaye was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. Shaye also gave a special shoutout to such influential directors as her brother, Bob Shaye, as well as Peter Farrelly, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. "My big brother, Bob Shaye, changed my life and gave me tremendous early opportunities in my work. God bless his heart, he has given me wonderful support in terms of my work," she said. "They have resurrected my artistic abilities in my career, and they also gave me tremendous opportunities and that really led me into the horror genre." Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye in 'The Call' Photo Courtesy of Cinedigm Shaye stars in the horror film, In 2020, Shaye won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in EastSiders. She had chatted with To learn more about Lin Shaye, follow her on Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning host and media personality, who hosts "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. Drake chatted with veteran actress and horror icon Lin Shaye about her journey in the entertainment industry, where Shaye has played hundreds of characters, and the iconic actress shared that she has found joy in all of them.Shaye also gave a special shoutout to such influential directors as her brother, Bob Shaye, as well as Peter Farrelly, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell."My big brother, Bob Shaye, changed my life and gave me tremendous early opportunities in my work. God bless his heart, he has given me wonderful support in terms of my work," she said. "They have resurrected my artistic abilities in my career, and they also gave me tremendous opportunities and that really led me into the horror genre."Shaye stars in the horror film, The Call , opposite Tobin Bell, which was directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr In 2020, Shaye won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in EastSiders. She had chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win.To learn more about Lin Shaye, follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Lin Shaye, Emmy, Horror, donna drake Lin Shaye Emmy Horror donna drake