Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Emmy winner Lin Shaye spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
"Scream Queen" and Emmy winner Lin Shaye was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning host and media personality, who hosts "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. Drake chatted with veteran actress and horror icon Lin Shaye about her journey in the entertainment industry, where Shaye has played hundreds of characters, and the iconic actress shared that she has found joy in all of them.
Shaye also gave a special shoutout to such influential directors as her brother, Bob Shaye, as well as Peter Farrelly, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell.
"My big brother, Bob Shaye, changed my life and gave me tremendous early opportunities in my work. God bless his heart, he has given me wonderful support in terms of my work," she said. "They have resurrected my artistic abilities in my career, and they also gave me tremendous opportunities and that really led me into the horror genre."
Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye in The Call
Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye in 'The Call'
Photo Courtesy of Cinedigm
Shaye stars in the horror film, The Call, opposite Tobin Bell, which was directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr.
In 2020, Shaye won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her acting work in EastSiders. She had chatted with Digital Journal about her Emmy win.
To learn more about Lin Shaye, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
More about Lin Shaye, Emmy, Horror, donna drake
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Indonesia cathedral rocked by suicide bombing on Palm Sunday
Philippines deploys air force jet over Chinese ships
Climate change creating new problems with crop storage
Russian newspaper fights on despite threats and attacks
Goldman Sachs dustup hits nerve as pandemic blurs work-life line
European jihadists' children 'at risk of radicalisation'
Review: Gregory Zarian spotlighted in 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Special
Optimism but concern as megaship still stuck in Suez
Syria Kurds launch security sweep, arrests in camp for IS families
Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup