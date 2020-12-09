Review: Emmy winner Kristos Andrews graces the cover of Popstar Magazine

Fans and viewers of the Emmy award-winning series "The Bay" are in for a treat. Lead actor Kristos Andrews is gracing the cover of Popstar Magazine.
Andrews is a 10-time Emmy award-winning actor, director, and producer, who stars as Pete Garrett in The Bay. He was featured on the cover of the December 2020 issue of Popstar Magazine, accompanied by a 12-page in-depth interview, and it may be seen by clicking here.
Speaking of The Bay, the latest episode (episode seven in the sixth season) entitled "Cry Havoc" was released yesterday on the streaming service Popstar! TV.
Andrews was also recently spotlighted on the Telly award-winning talk show, "The Donna Drake Show," by host and creator Donna Drake.
To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website, and follow the show on Instagram.
For more information on Emmy winner Kristos Andrews, follow him on Instagram.