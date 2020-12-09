Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Emmy winner Kristos Andrews graces the cover of Popstar Magazine

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Fans and viewers of the Emmy award-winning series "The Bay" are in for a treat. Lead actor Kristos Andrews is gracing the cover of Popstar Magazine.
Andrews is a 10-time Emmy award-winning actor, director, and producer, who stars as Pete Garrett in The Bay. He was featured on the cover of the December 2020 issue of Popstar Magazine, accompanied by a 12-page in-depth interview, and it may be seen by clicking here.
Speaking of The Bay, the latest episode (episode seven in the sixth season) entitled "Cry Havoc" was released yesterday on the streaming service Popstar! TV.
Andrews was also recently spotlighted on the Telly award-winning talk show, "The Donna Drake Show," by host and creator Donna Drake.
To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website, and follow the show on Instagram.
For more information on Emmy winner Kristos Andrews, follow him on Instagram.
More about Kristos Andrews, Emmy, The Bay, popstar magazine
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Cyberattack hits EU vaccine regulator as West grapples with virus surge
Boeing 737 MAX returns to sky with Brazil commercial flight
Poland says EU closer to resolving budget row
Review: Emmy winner Kristos Andrews graces the cover of Popstar Magazine
Trump claims he will intervene in SCOTUS election case
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook antitrust suits seek to divest Instagram, WhatsApp
ICC drops probe into British war crimes in Iraq
Jihadism in Spain: a silent but real threat
Review: 'Joy' is a remarkable holiday collection by Blue Aeris Special