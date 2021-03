Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen ("The Bay") was featured in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark." Digital Journal has the scoop. He shared that his character, Daniel Garrett, in The Bay is the one that he has enjoyed playing the most because he has played him the longest. Their entire conversation may be heard on "Daytime After Dark" by Nelsen's acting performance in the sixth season of The Bay was hailed as Emmy-worthy by The latest season of The Bay is available on Popstar! TV by To learn more about award-winning actor and producer "Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Nelsen opened up about his acting career, which included working in the theater in New York City, and being in such daytime dramas as the reboot of All My Children and the hit digital series The Bay, which is created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin.He shared that his character, Daniel Garrett, in The Bay is the one that he has enjoyed playing the most because he has played him the longest.Their entire conversation may be heard on "Daytime After Dark" by clicking here Nelsen's acting performance in the sixth season of The Bay was hailed as Emmy-worthy by Digital Journal , where he was described as a "quiet storm."The latest season of The Bay is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here To learn more about award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen , follow him on Instagram More about Eric Nelsen, Daytime After Dark, The Bay, Gregori J Martin Eric Nelsen Daytime After Dark The Bay Gregori J Martin