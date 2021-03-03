"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Nelsen opened up about his acting career, which included working in the theater in New York City, and being in such daytime dramas as the reboot of All My Children
and the hit digital series The Bay
, which is created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin.
He shared that his character, Daniel Garrett, in The Bay
is the one that he has enjoyed playing the most because he has played him the longest.
Their entire conversation may be heard on "Daytime After Dark" by clicking here
.
Nelsen's acting performance in the sixth season of The Bay
was hailed as Emmy-worthy by Digital Journal
, where he was described as a "quiet storm."
The latest season of The Bay
is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
