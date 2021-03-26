Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Robb Derringer was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. He has had leading roles in such theatrical productions as "The Time of Your Life," "Of Mice and Men," and "The Blue Dahlia." "It's a beautiful feeling when you connect to a character, it's as if you are living free like riding a motorcycle and flying," he said. Their entire interview conversation may be seen below. For his work as Scooter Nelson in Days of Our Lives on NBC, Derringer scored a 2018 Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." To learn more about actor Robb Derringer, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In the daytime soap opera world, he appeared in severalal different soap operas: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, All My Children, and The Young and The Restless.He has had leading roles in such theatrical productions as "The Time of Your Life," "Of Mice and Men," and "The Blue Dahlia." "It's a beautiful feeling when you connect to a character, it's as if you are living free like riding a motorcycle and flying," he said. Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning host of "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. She and Derringer spoke about his journey in the entertainment field, as well as his love for motorcycles, hand-gliding, and music. "I've loved motorcycles my whole life. I started riding bikes at eight years old," he said. "I got my first motorcycle when I was 15 even before I had a license."Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.For his work as Scooter Nelson in Days of Our Lives on NBC, Derringer scored a 2018 Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series."To learn more about actor Robb Derringer, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Robb Derringer back in September of 2020. More about Robb Derringer, Actor, Emmy, days of our lives, The Donna Drake Show Robb Derringer Actor Emmy days of our lives The Donna Drake Show