She wanted to find a way to raise funds for research into long-haul COVID (especially for those that continue to suffer from a range of symptoms from Coronavirus), so she put this Zoom event together in coordination and partnership with Coastal Entertainment
. It coincides with the 40th anniversary of the primetime soap opera Dynasty
.
It was hosted by Scott Mills, and aside from Samms, it featured Linda Evans, John James, Jack Coleman, Heather Locklear, Gordon Thomson, Stephanie Beacham, Terri Garber, Catherine Oxenberg, Ray Abruzzo, Michael Praed, Pamela Bellwood, Michael Nader, Maxwell Caulfield, Al Corley, Kathleen Beller, and Leann Hunley.
This virtual event was highly enjoyable and filled with cameos and special surprise guests from various people. It was well-attended by fans from all over the world, thus proving that the legacy of Dynasty
is as significant as ever. Most importantly, the proceeds go towards a good cause in an effort to battle Long COVID.
