article imageReview: Emma Samms, MBE puts on superb 'Dynasty' virtual reunion event Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
On Saturday, March 20, veteran actress Emma Samms, MBE hosted a pleasant "Dynasty" virtual reunion event, which was well-received by all.
She wanted to find a way to raise funds for research into long-haul COVID (especially for those that continue to suffer from a range of symptoms from Coronavirus), so she put this Zoom event together in coordination and partnership with Coastal Entertainment. It coincides with the 40th anniversary of the primetime soap opera Dynasty.
It was hosted by Scott Mills, and aside from Samms, it featured Linda Evans, John James, Jack Coleman, Heather Locklear, Gordon Thomson, Stephanie Beacham, Terri Garber, Catherine Oxenberg, Ray Abruzzo, Michael Praed, Pamela Bellwood, Michael Nader, Maxwell Caulfield, Al Corley, Kathleen Beller, and Leann Hunley.
This virtual event was highly enjoyable and filled with cameos and special surprise guests from various people. It was well-attended by fans from all over the world, thus proving that the legacy of Dynasty is as significant as ever. Most importantly, the proceeds go towards a good cause in an effort to battle Long COVID.
For more information on Emma Samms, MBE, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Emma Samms, MBE about this "Dynasty" online reunion.
