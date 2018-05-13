Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On May 12, acclaimed comedian Eleanor Kerrigan performed her stand-up comedy show at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore, for a great turnout. Kerrigan kicked off her headlining show, where she opened up about her background, growing up in South Philly, where people are known to be "aggressive," hence she "talks a lot of shit." For Kerrigan, it feels "good to be back on the East Coast," especially after living in Los Angeles (which she affectionately dubs as "La La Land"). She spoke about her crazy and big Irish-Catholic family, where her father was a Marine and a "terrifying" person, and she is the eighth child out of a family of ten. All the children in her family were born within a span of 15 years, hence several of her siblings were Irish twins (where they were born in the same calendar year). She recalled that her father's backhand was more powerful than Andre Agassi's. In America, she noted that we have options, where people could either be pro-life or pro-choice. She also discussed the disparity about how children are disciplined today (slightly) versus the time when she grew up in Philly. He also poked fun at Montessori schools in a clever fashion. One of the funniest moments in her set was when she spoke about her niece's stripper pole that she received for a Christmas present, and the time that Kerrigan tried it out for herself in Philly. Equally impressive were the nostalgic moments in her set, where she recalled the good ole days, when she grew up in the '80s with typewriters, board games (Twister), station wagons, nuns with rulers, and with an absence of social media (no Snapchat or Instagram). The best part about her family is that whenever she needs more comedic material, she can always rely on them, with a simple trip back home to Philly. The Verdict Overall, Eleanor Kerrigan was terrific at The Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. Her set was warm, well-written and relatable. Kerrigan interacted well with her Bellmore audience. She is highly recommended seeing live whenever she comes to town. Her live comedic show garnered an A rating. For more information on Eleanor Kerrigan, visit her To learn more about the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage and their upcoming shows, check out its Rich Grillo opened the show and served as the host of the evening. Actor and comedian Jared Sandler (from Netflix's The Week Of) and Matt Fulchiron (Comedy Central) also performed brief yet witty comedic sets.Kerrigan kicked off her headlining show, where she opened up about her background, growing up in South Philly, where people are known to be "aggressive," hence she "talks a lot of shit." For Kerrigan, it feels "good to be back on the East Coast," especially after living in Los Angeles (which she affectionately dubs as "La La Land").She spoke about her crazy and big Irish-Catholic family, where her father was a Marine and a "terrifying" person, and she is the eighth child out of a family of ten. All the children in her family were born within a span of 15 years, hence several of her siblings were Irish twins (where they were born in the same calendar year). She recalled that her father's backhand was more powerful than Andre Agassi's.In America, she noted that we have options, where people could either be pro-life or pro-choice. She also discussed the disparity about how children are disciplined today (slightly) versus the time when she grew up in Philly. He also poked fun at Montessori schools in a clever fashion.One of the funniest moments in her set was when she spoke about her niece's stripper pole that she received for a Christmas present, and the time that Kerrigan tried it out for herself in Philly. Equally impressive were the nostalgic moments in her set, where she recalled the good ole days, when she grew up in the '80s with typewriters, board games (Twister), station wagons, nuns with rulers, and with an absence of social media (no Snapchat or Instagram).The best part about her family is that whenever she needs more comedic material, she can always rely on them, with a simple trip back home to Philly.Overall, Eleanor Kerrigan was terrific at The Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. Her set was warm, well-written and relatable. Kerrigan interacted well with her Bellmore audience. She is highly recommended seeing live whenever she comes to town. Her live comedic show garnered an A rating.For more information on Eleanor Kerrigan, visit her website , and Facebook page To learn more about the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage and their upcoming shows, check out its official homepage More about Eleanor Kerrigan, governor's comedy club, the brokerage, bellmore Eleanor Kerrigan governor s comedy cl... the brokerage bellmore