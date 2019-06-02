Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment On May 29, Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson returned to "The Young and The Restless" as Ashley Abbott for a brief stint, which involved several emotional scenes. She was joined by Neil's family (including son Devon Hamilton played by Bryton James) and his friends, The Young and The Restless characters Jack Abbott, Victor Newman, and Nikki Newman. Kristoff St. John's character, Neil, had left her a donation for an Alzheimer's charity of her choice, which moved her to tears. "I know how hard it has been for you and your family to watch your mother slip away," the will read. Flashbacks of scenes of her and St. John played in the background, which were filled with nostalgia. On May 28, Davidson was a part of emotional and heartfelt scenes with her onscreen sister Traci (played by Beth Maitland) and onscreen mother Dina Mergerson (played by Marla Adams), as her character is battling Alzheimer's. Mergerson inquired if she knows Ashley, who had just come back from Paris to visit, and has great difficulty remembering her name. The Abbott sisters both concurred that their mother needs to be in a facility. "It's important that we are united for her sake," Davidson said about her onscreen mother, and rightfully so. The family scene with all three siblings (Jack, Traci, and Ashley) opposite their mother was absolutely poignant and well-executed. "Then, why are you taking me away?" Dina asked, prior to her character's breakdown, which is pure Emmy bait for next year's ceremony. The Verdict Overall, Davidson was a part of the reading of the will by Neil Winters, portrayed by the late Emmy award-winning actor Kristoff St. John , who passed away tragically on February 3.She was joined by Neil's family (including son Devon Hamilton played by Bryton James) and his friends, The Young and The Restless characters Jack Abbott, Victor Newman, and Nikki Newman. Kristoff St. John's character, Neil, had left her a donation for an Alzheimer's charity of her choice, which moved her to tears. "I know how hard it has been for you and your family to watch your mother slip away," the will read. Flashbacks of scenes of her and St. John played in the background, which were filled with nostalgia.On May 28, Davidson was a part of emotional and heartfelt scenes with her onscreen sister Traci (played by Beth Maitland) and onscreen mother Dina Mergerson (played by Marla Adams), as her character is battling Alzheimer's.Mergerson inquired if she knows Ashley, who had just come back from Paris to visit, and has great difficulty remembering her name. The Abbott sisters both concurred that their mother needs to be in a facility. "It's important that we are united for her sake," Davidson said about her onscreen mother, and rightfully so.The family scene with all three siblings (Jack, Traci, and Ashley) opposite their mother was absolutely poignant and well-executed. "Then, why are you taking me away?" Dina asked, prior to her character's breakdown, which is pure Emmy bait for next year's ceremony.Overall, Eileen Davidson nailed these emotional scenes involving the characters Neil Winters and Dina Mergerson, and her presence meant a lot to the fans and viewers on the popular daytime drama series, which has been No. 1 for well over three decades. Hopefully, Davidson will be back again in the future for more compelling short story arcs. Well done. More about Eileen Davidson, The young and the restless, ashley abbott Eileen Davidson The young and the re... ashley abbott