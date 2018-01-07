Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner has released his new book, "The Grouchy Historian: An Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs." The Verdict Overall, Mr. Asner's book is entertaining, informative, witty and clever. He holds nothing back. It will make one wish that Asner was their high school Social Studies teacher. Asner and Ed. Weinberger did a superb job writing it, and the book will certainly strike a chord with their readers. There is something in it for everybody, especially anybody interested in learning about more the U.S. Constitution, and this book is highly recommended for all to read. The Grouchy Historian garners an A rating. 'The Grouchy Historian' by Ed Asner 'The Grouchy Historian' cover art The Grouchy Historian is available on Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Ed Asner about his new book He co-wrote this book with Ed. Weinberger. It is well-written, enlightening, well-researched (with facts that are food for thought) and it's easy to read, where one can finish in two or three sittings; moreover, it is a candid discussion about our Founding Fathers, and great to see it interpreted by one of the finest actors of our generation: Mr. Asner, who is known for his starring role as Lou Grant in the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant.Overall, Mr. Asner's book is entertaining, informative, witty and clever. He holds nothing back. It will make one wish that Asner was their high school Social Studies teacher. Asner and Ed. Weinberger did a superb job writing it, and the book will certainly strike a chord with their readers. There is something in it for everybody, especially anybody interested in learning about more the U.S. Constitution, and this book is highly recommended for all to read. The Grouchy Historian garners an A rating.The Grouchy Historian is available on Amazon by clicking here : Digital Journal chatted with Ed Asner about his new book The Grouchy Historian , and his show "A Man and His Prostate." More about Ed Asner, the grouchy historian, Book, History, Constitution Ed Asner the grouchy historia... Book History Constitution