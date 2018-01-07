Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ed Asner releases witty new book 'The Grouchy Historian' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner has released his new book, "The Grouchy Historian: An Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs."
He co-wrote this book with Ed. Weinberger. It is well-written, enlightening, well-researched (with facts that are food for thought) and it's easy to read, where one can finish in two or three sittings; moreover, it is a candid discussion about our Founding Fathers, and great to see it interpreted by one of the finest actors of our generation: Mr. Asner, who is known for his starring role as Lou Grant in the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant.
The Verdict
Overall, Mr. Asner's book is entertaining, informative, witty and clever. He holds nothing back. It will make one wish that Asner was their high school Social Studies teacher. Asner and Ed. Weinberger did a superb job writing it, and the book will certainly strike a chord with their readers. There is something in it for everybody, especially anybody interested in learning about more the U.S. Constitution, and this book is highly recommended for all to read. The Grouchy Historian garners an A rating.
The Grouchy Historian by Ed Asner
'The Grouchy Historian' by Ed Asner
'The Grouchy Historian' cover art
The Grouchy Historian is available on Amazon by clicking here.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Ed Asner about his new book The Grouchy Historian, and his show "A Man and His Prostate."
More about Ed Asner, the grouchy historian, Book, History, Constitution
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Project to double range of electric vehicles with new batteries
Weekend violence kills 18 in western Mexico
Review: Taylor Swift glorious on 'New Year's Day' country single Special
Iota, a different kind of cryptocoin
North Sea Wind Power Hub to supply renewable energy to 80 million
Unlocking telecoms with machine learning and AI
Microsoft issues emergency Windows update
Unpredictions – what won’t happen with artificial intelligence Special
And the Golden Globes goes to... press freedom
Daniel Mitchell talks future events, new photographic equipment Special