Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Ed Asner released his compelling new book "Son of a Junkman: My Life from the West Bottoms of Kansas City to the Bright Lights of Hollywood." The Verdict Overall, Asner opens up about his childhood, being the son of a junkman, and being raised in Kansas City, Kansas. He learned about the value of hard work while working in the junkyard. He recalls growing up in the Great Depression and studying journalism and radio in high school. He noted that theatre is his roots, and the training that he received in the theatre was the foundation for all the work that he did on television and film. He would later star in Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which propelled him to worldwide fame and earned him countless awards and accolades. Above all of his achievements in his career, Asner acknowledged that his greatest accomplishment in life are his children, and rightfully so. Without giving too much away, Ed Asner's autobiography is a true literary experience that all readers can enjoy. His life story is an inspiration to all. Son of a Junkman: My Life from the West Bottoms of Kansas City to the Bright Lights of Hollywood is available on Amazon by clicking here Overall, Ed Asner delights on his new autobiography, Son of a Junkman. He is able to sustain the reader's attention for the entire 143 pages. It underscores the values of perseverance, hard work and persistence. Most importantly, it is a fitting homage to his late father. "I will always be that Kansas City Jew you raised," Asner proclaims in the book. This autobiography is highly recommended for all fans of the acclaimed TV actor, and it garners an A rating.