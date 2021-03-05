Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment "Dreamcatcher" is an edgy and captivating thriller by filmmaker Jacob Johnston that was released on Samuel Goldwyn Films. Digital Journal has the scoop. Zachary Gordon in 'Dreamcatcher' Photo courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films Affectionately known as DJ Dreamcatcher, Dylan is on the verge of global stardom. All of this changes during the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet him. After a drug-fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem, which results in a traumatic experience. It is filled with so many twists and turns that keep it engaging and surprising. It deserves to be enjoyed for its rawness and authenticity. Dreamcatcher is a gripping, bizarre, and wild adventure that fans of suspense and horror do not want to miss. Travis Burns Samuel Goldwyn Films The Verdict Overall, Dreamcatcher is a riveting horror film that surpasses all expectations. It is the ultimate paradigm of a well-crafted and stimulating horror thriller. Jacob Johnston deserves to be commended for his extraordinary direction and compelling script; moreover, the performances are quite solid and noteworthy. Niki Koss in 'Dreamcatcher' Samuel Goldwyn Films In particular, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, and Niki Koss will blow you away with their spellbinding acting performances in this movie. The audience ought to buckle up since they will be in for a bumpy ride. It pushes the envelope for all horror films, and Dreamcatcher garners an A rating. Travis Burns as Dylan in 'Dreamcatcher' film Samuel Goldwyn Films Dreamcatcher has been available On Demand and digital since its release on March 5. Its all-star cast features Zachary Gordon (Jake), Travis Burns (Dylan), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Colton), Adrienne Wilkinson (Josephine), Elizabeth Posey (Ivy), and Niki Koss (Pierce), among others.Affectionately known as DJ Dreamcatcher, Dylan is on the verge of global stardom. All of this changes during the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet him.After a drug-fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem, which results in a traumatic experience.It is filled with so many twists and turns that keep it engaging and surprising. It deserves to be enjoyed for its rawness and authenticity. Dreamcatcher is a gripping, bizarre, and wild adventure that fans of suspense and horror do not want to miss.Overall, Dreamcatcher is a riveting horror film that surpasses all expectations. It is the ultimate paradigm of a well-crafted and stimulating horror thriller. Jacob Johnston deserves to be commended for his extraordinary direction and compelling script; moreover, the performances are quite solid and noteworthy.In particular, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, and Niki Koss will blow you away with their spellbinding acting performances in this movie. The audience ought to buckle up since they will be in for a bumpy ride. It pushes the envelope for all horror films, and Dreamcatcher garners an A rating. More about dreamcatcher, Jacob Johnston, Travis Burns, Zachary Gordon, Horror dreamcatcher Jacob Johnston Travis Burns Zachary Gordon Horror Thriller